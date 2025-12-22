Skip to Main Content
Colts vs. 49ers live updates: 'MNF' showdown with playoff stakes as Brock Purdy and Philip Rivers face off

Indianapolis needs a win to remain alive in the AFC playoff hunt

By
1 min read

The conclusion of a chaotic Week 16 slate arrives on "Monday Night Football" between two franchises with varying playoff outlooks: the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) host the San Francisco 49ers (10-4).

The Colts' playoff chances have taken a nosedive along with their record of late: they're on a four-game losing streak after an 8-2 start, which has dropped their playoff chances from 98% to just 4.1%, according to SportsLine. The last team to miss the postseason after an 8-2 or better start was the 1995 Raiders. 

Indianapolis likely needs to win all three of its remaining games against the 49ers, Jaguars (11-4) and Texans (10-5) in order to crack the AFC's postseason picture. The Colts possess the NFL's most intriguing quarterback situation with 44-year-old eight-time Pro Bowler Philip Rivers behind center following Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury. 

San Francisco has already clinched an NFC playoff spot, but much bigger goals remain available. If the 49ers win their three remaining games against the Colts, Bears (11-4) and Seahawks (12-3), the 49ers would win the NFC West and secure the conference's top seed. That would certainly simplify their path to playing in Super Bowl LX on their home turf at Levi's Stadium.

Can the 49ers secure the first of three consecutive victories required to rise to the top of the NFC? Or will the Colts preserve their playoff aspirations for another week? Stay tuned to the live blog below for updates, analysis, highlights and more. 

Where to watch 49ers vs. Colts

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 22 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
  • TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: 49ers -5.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's production directly correlates with Indianapolis' team success

Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns and ranks second in rushing yards with 1,443. However, he's been struggling during the Colts' four-game losing streak. He has four consecutive games under 100 yards rushing during the streak. Taylor's 92.1 career rushing yards per game average ranks as the fourth-most in NFL history. 

Jonathan Taylor this seasonFirst 10 gamesLast 4 games

Team record

8-2

0-4

Rush YPG

113.9

76.0

Yards/carry

6.0

3.7

Rush TD

15

1

 
Pinned
Colts' playoff chances dipping by the week

Indianapolis has seen their playoff chances fall off a cliff during their four-game losing streak, and a home loss on Monday against the San Francisco 49ers would all but eliminate them from postseason contention. That would make the Colts the first team in 30 years to miss the playoffs after an 8-2 or better start. The last team to do so was the 1995 Raiders. 

Colts' chances to make playoffs by week, according to SportsLineRecordPlayoff Chances (SportsLine)

Week 11

8-2

98%

Week 12

8-3

93%

Week 13

8-4

74%

Week 14

8-5

42%

Week 15

8-6

14%

 
Pinned
Philip Rivers played like he was 44-years-old in Week 15

Rivers was just 2 for 8 passing with an interception on throws of 10-plus air yards in Week 15. He was also 1 for 5 for two yards when pressured. Of his 120 yards passing, he went 9 for 10 with 36 yards when throwing behind the line of scrimmage while he was 9 for 17 for 84 yards on all other throws. 

 
Pinned
Philip Rivers readies for his second start since five-year layoff on Monday night

Rivers threw for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 18 of his 27 throws in an 18-16 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks after an 1,800 day layoff, the longest by a quarterback 40 years or older all-time. It was his fewest passing yards in a game in nearly 16 years (99 in Week 17 of the 2009 season against Washington). 

 
Pinned
Two of the NFL's best running backs will take center stage on 'Monday Night Football'

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (1,761 yards from scrimmage) and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (1,742 yards from scrimmage) are two of the NFL's top-five all-purpose backs this season, and they'll take center stage on "Monday Night Football."

2025 NFL scrimmage yards leadersScrimmage yards

Bijan Robinson (ATL)

2,026

James Cook (BUF)

1,820

Jonathan Taylor (IND)

1,761

Christian McCaffrey (SF)

1,742

De'Von Achane

1,726
