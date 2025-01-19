For the first time since 1991, the Washington Commanders are headed to the NFC Championship. The Commanders punched their ticket to the title game with a stunning 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night.

The win marks the first time in 33 years that the Commanders have advanced to the NFC title game. The drought by Washington was the longest in the NFC and second longest in the NFL, trailing only the Cleveland Browns, who haven't been to a conference title game since 1989.

From 1982 until 1991, the Commanders played in a total of five conference title games and four Super Bowls during a span that ended with three Lombardi Trophies. However, after losing to the Lions in the NFC title game to end their 1991 season, the Commanders didn't make it back to the NFC Championship until beating Detroit on Saturday night.

If the Commanders had lost to Detroit, they would have set the record for the longest drought between conference title game appearances, but instead, they're tied in the record book with the Bengals, who also went 33 years without making it to a conference title game (1988-2021).

Going into the 2024 season, the Commanders were one of just four teams that had yet to play in a conference title game this century. The only other teams that haven't played in at least one conference title game since 2000 are the Cowboys, Dolphins and Browns.

With the Commanders win, that means the Cowboys now have the longest drought in the NFC: They haven't been to the NFC Championship game since 1995 while every other team in the conference has made it at least once since 2010.

Now that Washington's drought is over, here's a look at how long it's been for the three teams with the longest stretches between conference title game appearances:

1989 AFC title game: Browns (32 seasons)

Browns (32 seasons) 1992 AFC title game: Dolphins (32 seasons)

Dolphins (32 seasons) 1995 NFC title game: Cowboys (29 seasons)

Note: Cleveland's drought is the same length as Miami's because the Browns didn't have a team from 1996-98, so it's technically a 35-year drought, but only 32 seasons.

The Commanders are just the third team in NFL history to make a conference title game one year after losing at least 13 games, joining the 2006 Saints and 2017 Jaguars.