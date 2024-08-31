The Dallas Cowboys added to their running back room right before the start of the 2024 regular season, as they have signed veteran Dalvin Cook to the practice squad. The 29-year-old made four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-22, and left the Minnesota Vikings as their No. 3 all-time leading rusher.

Cook signed with the New York Jets last offseason, but rushed just 67 times for 214 yards before being granted his release. He then signed with the Baltimore Ravens for the postseason, but was not a major contributor.

"Yeah, it was different. I don't want to say disappointing, I learned a lot," Cook said of last season via NFL.com. "For me, I always take things as a lesson, for me that's just how I take it, but no hard feelings or nothing. I just grow from it."

Cook now joins a running back room headlined by Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle, and he's aware that he was brought in to support this offense however he can, not to be the bell cow.

"My years in Minnesota it was Dalvin, Dalvin, Dalvin, just give him the ball," Cook said. "Now, just a little adjustment, help everybody, be productive, and that's just my mindset. I'm going to be ready to go.

"Being around Zeke, I can obviously learn a lot from him. He's older than me. Just soaking up the game, still. Learning from the young guys, too. Just being a part of this group, I feel like we're going to push each other."

