ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey continued his assault on the kicking record books at AT&T Stadium Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The 2023 first-team All-Pro kicker drilled his 37th made field goal of the 2024 season on his 34-yard attempt on Dallas' first offensive possession. That make marked a career high for Aubrey as well as a new Cowboys single-season record for made field goals. Aubrey broke his tie with himself and his 2023 total of 36 made field goals to take sole possession of the mark in 2024.

Through two seasons, Aubrey possesses the two seasons with the most made field goals in Dallas history.

"We've talked about this a whole bunch of times, but it's amazing to go back to where we were less than two years ago without a kicker, and we found one," Cowboys special teams coordinator John "Bones" Fassel said Monday when asked about Aubrey's latest record. "I keep saying 'I think he's proven himself. I think he's damn good. I think he's the very best in the league.' Which is crazy to say that just entering the finish of the second year in the league, but he's good. I don't know how else to say it. ... Proud of him. He's really good man."

How does Aubrey maintain his all-time level of consistency? Here's how.

"Just consistency throughout the work week, make every work week the same," Aubrey said Thursday. "Show up and keep my pads on. We do shells practices and shorts practices. As a kicker, I want to be in pads whether or not my body feels good or not, just keep that same weight and balance. Going through the kicks without my pads, it's a different motion. It's not the same. Trying to feel that same pressure every week with the field goal period [in practice]. ... It's trying to build that pressure into my practice as much as possible. ... Our assistant [special teams] coordinator comes over and just talks crap and tries to distract me. So the best way we can simulate pressure in practice."

Most made field goals in single season, Cowboys history

Season Kicker Made Field Goals 2024 Brandon Aubrey 37 2023 Brandon Aubrey 36 2020 Greg Zuerlein 34 1997 Richie Cunningham 34 2011 Dan Bailey 32 1996 Chris Boniol 32 2015 Dan Bailey 30

The Cowboys have repeatedly expressed faith in Aubrey, allowing him to attempt a 70-yard field goal in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. Dallas has also described his range as "near unlimited" when asked about what Aubrey's true long actually is. He is also the first kicker in NFL history to make at least 10 field goals of 50 or more yards in consecutive seasons. The 29-year-old will enter a contract year in 2025, and it's likely Aubrey could reset the kicker market when he signs his new contract.