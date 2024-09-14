The Dallas Cowboys (1-0) will play their 2024 home opener when they host the New Orleans Saints (1-0) on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is coming off a 33-17 road win at Cleveland, scoring 27 consecutive points from the middle of the first quarter until early in the third quarter. New Orleans crushed Carolina in a 47-10 final, which was the largest margin of victory of any team in Week 1. This is the first meeting between these teams since the Cowboys notched a 27-17 road win in 2021.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 6 points in the latest Cowboys vs. Saints odds, while the over/under is 45.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Cowboys vs. Saints spread: Cowboys -6

Cowboys vs. Saints over/under: 46.5 points

Cowboys vs. Saints money line: Cowboys -275, Saints +225

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is riding a remarkable 16-game regular-season home winning streak into this year's home opener. The Cowboys got off to a strong start with a 33-17 win over the Browns last week, as quarterback Dak Prescott agreed to the first deal to average $60 million a few hours before kickoff. He completed 19 of 32 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, while running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys defense starred last week, holding the Browns to 54 yards and one first down in the first half. They picked off Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson twice and sacked him six times. New Orleans has only covered the spread once in its last seven September games and is 2-8 in its last 10 games in Week 2.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans put on a clinic in its first game with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, setting franchise records for points in an opener (47) and consecutive scoring drives to start the season (9). Veteran quarterback Derek Carr completed 19 of 23 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed three times for 73 yards.

The Saints also racked up 180 rushing yards on 37 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 110 total yards and a touchdown. New Orleans has covered the spread in five of its last six games, while Dallas has only covered twice in its last six games.

