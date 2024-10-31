Apparently, Dak Prescott needs to play a little better in order to convince two of his defensive teammates that he is worthy of top five quarterback consideration.

In the latest edition of his podcast, Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs compiled a list of players who are currently playing like top five quarterbacks. While several quarterbacks were named, Prescott's name never came up.

The duo instead mentioned Washington's Jayden Daniels, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo's Josh Allen, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, Detroit's Jared Goff, Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford and even Minnesota's Sam Darnold. Prescott and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow were among the notable quarterbacks who weren't mentioned.

While not mentioning your own teammate isn't a great look, Parsons' and Diggs' possible reasoning makes sense. They were naming quarterbacks who they feel are currently playing elite, not who they feel are the NFL's top five quarterbacks overall. It's very possible, if they were ranking a list of the NFL's top five quarterbacks, that Prescott's name would have come up.

Prescott himself would likely admit that he is not currently playing like a top five quarterback. Over the Cowboys' last two games, Prescott has completed just 59.2% of his passes with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Dallas lost both games to dip below the .500 mark entering Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I don't have to be perfect, but I sure can't be having the turnovers," Prescott said following Sunday night's loss to the 49ers. "Once again, we put ourselves behind in the turnover battle, and that's on me. Can't have that if you're planning to win games. I've got to clean that up, period."

Dak Prescott DAL • QB • #4 CMP% 63.7 YDs 1845 TD 10 INT 8 YD/Att 7.04 View Profile

While they didn't mention Prescott, Parsons and Diggs spoke at length about Daniels, the Commanders' rookie phenom who has been one of the biggest reasons for Washington's surprising 6-2 start. Dallas will face Daniels and Co. in Washington in Week 12 before hosting them on the final Sunday of the regular season.

"Jayden Daniels is definitely our Offensive Rookie of the Year so far, easily," Parsons said. "I'm excited to play against him."