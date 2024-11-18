The New York Giants telegraphed their demotion of Daniel Jones for months, then finally benched the maligned quarterback on Monday, turning the keys of a dwindling 2024 season over to second-year fan favorite Tommy DeVito. Unless DeVito takes the Giants to unimaginable heights down the stretch, Big Blue will almost assuredly be in the quarterback market during the 2025 offseason.

Provided he survives the Giants' latest doldrums, general manager Joe Schoen is most likely to seek a new face of the franchise through the draft. He and head coach Brian Daboll were not shy about targeting a potential Jones replacement in the 2024 class, only to retain Jones for a final, ill-fated audition under center. They should have another shot at a top prospect, as they are currently projected to hold the No. 5 overall pick in 2025.

What if the Giants, who can save anywhere from $19.4 million to $30.5 million by releasing Jones after this season, prefer to go the veteran route? Perhaps in conjunction with a rookie addition, or in an effort to accelerate rebuilding efforts alongside young playmakers like Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr.?

Here are some logical -- and outside-the-box -- candidates to be on their radar:

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 60.3 YDs 942 TD 6 INT 2 YD/Att 7.79 View Profile

With each passing week, it feels more and more unlikely Wilson will leave the Pittsburgh Steelers, rediscovering confidence as a play-action deep-shot artist for a gritty playoff contender. Still, he's due to hit free agency after the season, and the Giants reportedly had interest after he left the Denver Broncos.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 69.0 YDs 2781 TD 11 INT 11 YD/Att 7.44 View Profile

The Seattle Seahawks are in the wild-card mix, but Smith is 34 and will be entering a contract year in 2025. He's a logical trade candidate with the requisite experience and arm talent to be a feisty placeholder, and he already knows the organization, spending 2017 as Eli Manning's backup with the Giants.

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 68.7 YDs 1742 TD 13 INT 4 YD/Att 8.26 View Profile

A cut or trade candidate for a New Orleans Saints club that could lean fully into a rebuild after axing head coach Dennis Allen in-season, Carr is your prototypical middle-of-the-road passer, but his efficient streaks could appeal to a Giants team craving competence. His brother, David, once served as a No. 2 in New York.

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 CMP% 67.9 YDs 2387 TD 19 INT 10 YD/Att 8.15 View Profile

Restored as a confident, if aggressive, starter under Kevin O'Connell, Darnold may or may not stay with the Minnesota Vikings thanks to J.J. McCarthy's lurking presence as the expected future. He's weathered the New York market before, and the Giants could view him like the Vikings did, as a bridge to another.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 66.3 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.91 View Profile

With Wilson quickly winning over the Steelers as a trusty QB1, Fields could prefer to parlay his efficient stint as Pittsburgh's fill-in into a better shot at permanent starting duties. He's still young at 25, offers Pro Bowl-caliber mobility and a first-round arm, making him one of the more intriguing free-agent options.

Malik Willis GB • QB • #2 CMP% 74.4 YDs 380 TD 3 INT 0 YD/Att 9.74 View Profile

Overlooked as a Tennessee Titans prospect, Willis has been a different animal under Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, shining as a poised, decisive and athletic fill-in for Jordan Love. The Packers would probably prefer to retain him as the No. 2, but after a 3-0 stint as a starter, he might welcome a shot at a bigger role.

Will Levis TEN • QB • #8 CMP% 65.9 YDs 1169 TD 8 INT 8 YD/Att 6.53 View Profile

The Titans made 2024 about seeing what they have in Levis, and the results have been mixed at best, with the former second-rounder pairing highlight-reel bullets with head-scratching turnovers. A quick reset could follow, just like the Washington Commanders dealing 2023 starter Sam Howell last offseason.

Carson Wentz KC • QB • #11 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

The Giants saw Wentz's stardom firsthand for a few years during his time with the rival Philadelphia Eagles; owner John Mara could aim to give the Birds some bizarro payback for stealing Saquon Barkley by adding Wentz as a stopgap after watch-and-learn stints behind Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford.