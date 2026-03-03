Instead of using the franchise tag, the Indianapolis Colts have placed the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones as the two sides continue to work toward a multiyear deal, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Jones is the first quarterback to receive the transition tag since the Atlanta Falcons used it to retain Jeff George in 1996.

The transition tag will pay Jones $37.833 million for the 2026 season, roughly $6 million less than he would have made under the franchise tag. The transition tag, however, gives Jones the opportunity to field offers from other teams. He can sign an offer sheet with another team, while the Colts retain the right to match.

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 CMP% 68.0 YDs 3101 TD 19 INT 8 YD/Att 8.08 View Profile

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones signed with the Colts last offseason following a roller-coaster six-year run with the New York Giants. He also briefly played for the Minnesota Vikings after the Giants released him late in the 2024 season.

Jones enjoyed a hot start in Indianapolis as he and the Colts jumped out to an 8-2 record. An Achilles injury in Week 14, however, sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Without Jones, the Colts did not win another game and finished 8-9.

Jones' transition tag also means the Colts cannot place the franchise tag on wideout Alec Pierce. Like Jones, the Colts will continue working toward a long-term deal with Pierce, who has led the NFL in average yards per catch in each of the past two seasons.

By transition tagging Jones, the Colts are opening themselves up to the risk of another team making him a sizable offer. It's possible the Colts feel his injury could scare some teams off. It's also conceivable that Jones may choose not to sign an offer sheet from certain teams.

One team that could take advantage of the Colts' decision is the Minnesota Vikings, who are monitoring the situation, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The Vikings are motivated to upgrade at the position after watching Sam Darnold win a Super Bowl in Seattle months after they allowed him to test free agency.

Another team in need of a quarterback is the Arizona Cardinals, who are releasing Kyler Murray.