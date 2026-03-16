Darius Slay, a six-time Pro Bowler, one-time All Pro and 2025 Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement Monday with an Instagram video.

"Dear football, I wanna thank you for all you've done for me," Slay wrote in the caption. "I've been blessed to play the game I loved since I was 5 [years] old for an amazing 13 [years] at the highest level. Football was my peace, my joy, my everything. This game put me in a position to help take care of my family and loved ones and I'm forever grateful. It's hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I'm ready to turn the page and start my new journey. To all my BigPlay fans, I will always appreciate the love and support y'all have given to me. I couldn't have done it without you. Just [a] kid from Brunswick, GA with BIG dreams…✊🏽

BigPlay on and off the field!

We Out✌🏾"

Slay, 35, began his career with the Lions as a second-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2013. He was a full-time starter by 2014 and a star by 2017, when he led the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 passes defensed. He earned Pro Bowl honors that season and the next two seasons.

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In 2020, with Slay looking for an extension and Detroit coming off a 3-12-1 season, the Lions dealt Slay to the Eagles for third- and fifth-round picks. Slay got a three-year, $50 million extension and began a successful second leg of his career, earning Pro Bowl berths in 2021, 2022 and 2023. He also played a crucial role in the Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl triumph.

Slay spent the 2025 season with the Steelers, but they mutually agreed to part ways in early December after Slay's role had diminished. The Bills claimed Slay off waivers, but he never reported to the team and was said to be considering retirement.

Slay's 28 interceptions from 2014-23 -- his most productive years -- were tied for third-most by a cornerback over that span. He finishes his career with 28 interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns, across 187 regular-season games.