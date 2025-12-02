After just 10 games, the Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran cornerback Darius Slay have mutually agreed to part ways, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The Steelers have filled Slay's roster spot with Asante Samuel Jr., who made his season debut during Pittsburgh's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Slay was part of the Steelers' revamped secondary that also included the acquisition of seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Injuries, however, and inconsistent performances ultimately led to Slay losing his starting job to James Pierre prior to Pittsburgh's Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears. Slay was a healthy scratch during this past Sunday's 26-7 loss to Buffalo.

Slay's release comes just several weeks after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that -- when healthy -- Slay would continue to remain in the starting lineup. Hours before releasing Slay, Tomlin said that him being a healthy scratch this past Sunday was less about Slay and more about him wanting give Samuel (a former second-round pick who joined Pittsburgh's practice squad last month) an opportunity to play.

While Slay begins the process of looking for his next opportunity, the Steelers will once again have to made sudden adjustments to a secondary that has already gone through threw a myriad of them through the season's first 12 weeks.

Pittsburgh started the season with Slay, Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. as their starting cornerbacks and Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott as their starting safeties. On Sunday, Pierre is slated to continue starting alongside Porter and Brandin Echols, who entered the starting lineup after Ramsey was moved to free safety after Thornhill was released. Kyle Dugger, who was acquired via a trade with the New England Patriots on Oct. 31, replaced an injured Elliott at starting strong safety.

The Steelers' pass defense -- which is currently 28th in the NFL in passing yards allowed -- will face another stiff test Sunday in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has also faced his share of struggles this season. Over his past four games, Jackson has completed well under 60% of his pass attempts with just one touchdown and three interceptions.