We're two weeks into March, and the new NFL league year is here for 2026. That means all free agency moves can now be made official, which allows us to take stock of how all 32 teams did after a flurry of moves.

The NFL used to look down on big free agent spending, feeling like it was indicative of a roster that had two many holes to contend. The league's two Super Bowl LX squads, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, showed that's not the case in the 2025 season. The Seahawks ranked fourth in the 2025 offseason in free-agent spending, and the Patriots spent an NFL-record $364 million to go from top five picks in consecutive years to hoisting the AFC championship trophy.

With the entire NFL emboldened to spend higher sums of money and on a higher volume of players in free agency, let's grade how every team has done this offseason while operating on a new roster building paradigm.

Arizona Cardinals: C

Key additions: QB Gardner Minshew, G Isaac Seumalo, RB Tyler Allgeier, DL Roy Lopez, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Andrew Wingard

QB Gardner Minshew, G Isaac Seumalo, RB Tyler Allgeier, DL Roy Lopez, WR Kendrick Bourne, S Andrew Wingard Key re-signings: DL L.J. Collier, CB Starling Thomas V, P Blake Gillikin, K Chad Ryland

DL L.J. Collier, CB Starling Thomas V, P Blake Gillikin, K Chad Ryland Key departures: QB Kyler Murray, S Jalen Thompson, DT Dalvin Tomlinson

The Arizona Cardinals have entered the 2027 NFL Draft tank race. With a new head coach in Mike LaFleur and allowing Kyler Murray to walk on over to the Minnesota Vikings, the Cardinals essentially declared they would be running it back with Jacoby Brissett. In 2025, his overall stats were solid (3,377 passing yards, the second most in the NFL from the time he became a starter in Week 6 to the end of the season), but they were empty calories, with the majority of production occurring with the game out of reach. The Cardinals lost 11 of his 12 starts with the only victory coming against the Dallas Cowboys. Losing to Brissett caused Dallas to have a come to Jesus moment about their defense trade for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Bengals veteran linebacker Logan Wilson. Even after those moves, the Cowboys still finished as the NFL's worst scoring defense, allowing 30.1 points per game.

The reason Arizona earns a passing grade here is because they added steady veterans such as Isaac Seumalo and Tyler Allgeier. Seumalo, who the Cardinals reeled in on a three-year, $31 million deal, was the best move the franchise made. He ranked third in ESPN's pass block win rate metric among interior offensive linemen last season at 97%, and he ranked fourth in ESPN's run block win rate among interior offensive linemen last season at 77%. He and Chicago Bears All-Pro Joe Thuney, who won the inaugural Protector of the Year award, were the only interior offensive linemen to rank top five in both metrics.

He and Allgeier ensure Arizona's strong receiving trio of All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson will continue to develop positively, but the team's quarterback position guarantees there won't be much winning going on. That allows for an ideal setup for whoever the team drafts to be their new face-of-the-franchise quarterback next year.

LaFleur's squad will essentially be taking a gap year in 2026, but the veterans added will allow for the team to be in a great place to plug in a rookie quarterback in 2027.

Atlanta Falcons: C+

The Falcons signing Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal makes total sense: Atlanta doesn't have to change the offense when either he or Michael Penix Jr. are hurt because they're both left-handed.

Yes, Tagovailoa is probably washed after throwing a career-high 15 interceptions in tandem with his lengthy injury history. This offseason sets up Michael Penix Jr. for a put up or shut up type of season. The offensive nucleus of All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson, All-Pro tight end Kyle Pitts and former top 10 pick wide receiver Drake London with Kevin Stefanski calling plays will reveal if Penix is worth investing in beyond his rookie deal.

Atlanta doesn't have a 2026 first-round pick, but this is a team that could have won the NFC South with a more accurate kicker. Losing three underrated players in Allgeier, Onyemata and Elliss hurts, but the Falcons are a team that could level up with even slightly above average quarterback play. They have to eat their medicine from a salary cap perspective after cutting Kirk Cousins, but they're equipped to challenge for the NFC South crown in 2026 before big decisions will be able to be made in 2027 with more cap space and a first-round pick.

Baltimore Ravens: B-

The trade for five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby appeared to give the Ravens the star power they needed in the pass rush department. Then the trade shockingly fell through due to medical issues after Baltimore didn't like what it saw in Crosby's physical. Baltimore deftly changed course by signing 2024 NFL sacks leader Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract with $60 million guaranteed.

Former Ravens head coach and new New York Giants coach John Harbaugh raided some of his guys from Baltimore, and the Raiders made Linderbaum the highest-paid center ever, and the three-time Pro Bowler's loss is massive. Losing Likely will hurt the downfield passing game, so the Ravens will definitely have to address his departure in order to create big plays in the passing game beyond just Zay Flowers.

However, the signing of safety Jaylinn Hawkins was a key win. He did a little bit of everything for the AFC champion New England Patriots with four interceptions, six passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one-and-a-half sacks in 15 games played, all starts. Pro Football Focus graded Hawkins as its No. 5 overall safety with an 83.3 defensive grade, and he'll pair nicely with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and former first-round pick Malaki Starks, especially in new head coach Jesse Minter's scheme.

Baltimore still has plenty of needs to address, but at least they have a first-round pick once again after the voided Crosby trade. If they can get two-time Pro Bowl defensive linemen Nnamdi Madubuike to return after suffering a season-ending neck injury, the Ravens offseason grade would certainly climb.

Buffalo Bills: B

The Bills didn't have the ability to retain both McGovern and Edwards, but the one who plays the more valuable position, center, made plenty of sense. The acquisition of both Moore and Chubb were definitely overpays.

However, Buffalo had to do something big at the receiver position after they had an NFL-high eight wide receivers play at least 100 snaps in 2025, the most in the NFL. Chubb at three years, $43.5 millions with $29 million guaranteed is a major overspend for a player who has missed nearly a third of his 143 possible games played (43). He'll turn 30 years old on June 24, so there's real concern about his durability going forward. Chubb did register 8.5 sacks in 2025 for a disappointing Miami Dolphins outfit,but that sacks total would have led the Bills in sacks in each of the last two seasons.

His 13% quarterback pressure rate ranked 26th in the league among 72 players with at least 350 pass-rush snaps in 2025, but for someone with Chubb's injury history and age, $29 million guaranteed felt a little rich. The secondary acquisitions for Alford and Gardner-Johnson on the cheap were good business.

Bradley Chubb notable injuries Games missed Partially torn ACL in left knee (2019) 12 Ankle (2021) 10 Torn ACL in right knee (2023) 1 Torn ACL in right knee (2024) 17

* Also missed one game in 2018 and two games in 2020

Carolina Panthers: A

Key additions: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, OT Rasheed Walker, QB Kenny Pickett, WR John Metchie, C Luke Fortner, S Nick Scott

EDGE Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, OT Rasheed Walker, QB Kenny Pickett, WR John Metchie, C Luke Fortner, S Nick Scott Key re-signings: WR David Moore, LS J.J. Jansen

WR David Moore, LS J.J. Jansen Key departures: RB Rico Dowdle, C Cade Mays, DL A'Shawn Robinson, OT Yosh Nijman (retired)

The Panthers signed the arguable top player in free agency at the following positions: edge rusher (Jaelan Phillips for four years, $120 million with $80 million guaranteed), inside linebacker (Devin Lloyd for three years, $45 million with $25 million guaranteed) and offensive tackle (Rasheed Walker for one year, $10 million. Phillips and Lloyd will overhaul an underwhelming front seven while Walker will be a solid stand-in for the injured Ikem Ekwonu in 2026 after the latter suffered a ruptured patellar tendon.

Carolina Pro Bowl-caliber players at all levels of their defense between Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Phillips along the defensive line, a Pro Bowler in Lloyd in the middle and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn in the secondary. These acquisitions could also accelerate the development of 2025 second-round pick edge rusher Nic Scourton and 2024 third-round pick linebacker Trevin Wallace. Yes, the Panthers are currently leaning on offensive breakouts at their RB2 spot from the oft-injured Jonathon Brooks, TE position as a whole and WR3 spot from 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette, but the defending NFC South champs have arguably had the best offseason in the entire league thus far.

Chicago Bears: B

Drew Dalman's surprise retirement put the Bears in a bind, but they moved quickly to fill that spot with Bradbury. There's certainly a dropoff: Pro Football Focus ranked Dalman as the NFL's seventh-best center with a 72.6 offensive grade in 2025 while Bradbury was 29th out of 37 qualified centers with a 59.8 offensive grade.

Coby Bryant was exactly what Chicago's secondary needed. He's a versatile defensive back who began his pro career as a slot corner, but Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shifted him to safety. Bryant is one of eight safeties with seven or more interceptions (7) and 10 or more passes defended (13) in the last two seasons along with Kerby Joseph, Xavier McKinney, Calen Bullock, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kevin Byard, Camryn Bynum and Jessie Bates III.

Jones, if healthy, could potentially return to being a steady left tackle, but he's coming off of a knee injury that knocked him out for the season. That's why a flier on 2020 10th overall pick offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. made plenty of sense. Moore's departure is a blow, but head coach Ben Johnson is savvy enough to reorient his passing game around youngsters like Luther Burden, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland. Edmunds for Bush was great for cap space purposes, but Bush is a downgrade in pass coverage.

Cincinnati Bengals: B-

The Bengals, typically known as penny pinchers, opened up the checkbook to address two key areas of need on their 30th-ranked scoring defense from 2025 (28.9 points per game allowed): safety and defensive line. Bryan Cook has been a versatile chess piece in Steve Spagnuolo's Kansas City Chiefs defense the last three seasons.

The signings of edge rusher Boye Mafe (three years, $60 million with $19 million guaranteed) and two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (two years, $26 million) are key. Mafe was relegated to being a rotational player in Mike Macdonald's Seattle Seahawks defense, so his return to being a full-time player could yield critical results for Cincinnati. He produced a career-high 9.0 sacks in his second NFL season back in 2023, Pete Carroll's last year in charge. Allen is looking to recapture his Washington form after being asked to just plug holes and play blocks in Brian Flores' Minnesota Vikings scheme in 2025. However, the Bengals still need more help on defense following the departure of Hendrickson to the Ravens and needs at both linebacker and other areas in the defensive backfield.

Cleveland Browns: C-

The Browns appeared set to lose their entire starting offensive line outside of left tackle Dawand Jones, so that was a glaring need. However, Howard has generally been an average lineman more notable for switching positions to plug various holes on the Houston Texans' line the last few years. The trade for him made sense, but extending him on a three-year, $63 million deal felt a little rich. Perhaps that's the tax to get someone to play for the Browns after playing postseason ball in Houston the last few years.

Johnson struggled as did many on the Chargers' offensive line last season. Elgton Jenkins was a nice value add, but he's 30 and fresh off the Green Bay Packers cutting him loose with a failed physical designation. It's an OK add if he's a center for Cleveland, but a solid acquisition if they move him back to guard, which looks unlikely. Bush had a nice 2025, but Quincey Williams' All-Pro season in 2023 is better than any season Bush has had in the NFL. However, Williams, like the Jets' defense as a whole, had a down year last season. The Browns still need more playmaking at wide receiver and on defense outside of NFL single-season sacks record holder Myles Garrett, but they're strapped for cap space for a little longer thanks to Deshaun Watson's albatross contract.

Dallas Cowboys: C

The Dallas Cowboys bailed out the Green Bay Packers by trading a 2027 fourth-round pick for edge rusher Rashan Gary given they were likely going to cut him. He sprinted out to 7.5 sacks in the first eight weeks of 2025 after teaming up with Micah Parsons, which ranked as the fifth-most in the NFL to start the year. However, he didn't record a single sack the rest of the 2025 campaign from Week 9 through the Packers' opening round playoff loss at the Chicago Bears, and the Packers were happy to move off of him. Gary has been the marquee edge rusher acquisition this offseason for Dallas.

The signings of Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke were key in Dallas becoming much better in coverage at the safety position. The Cowboys' moves this offseason have been solid, but there's still so much more that has to be done. Long-term deals for All-Pro caliber players in wide receiver George Pickens and Brandon Aubrey still need to be done. Clear needs remain at inside linebacker and nickel corner. Re-signing running back Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million contract with $16 million fully guaranteed is an absolute steal.

Trading away Odighizuwa just one year into his four-year, $80 million deal to the San Francisco 49ers made sense. Key cap space was opened up, and the return of a 2026 third-round pick gave the Cowboys their sole Day 2 pick in the coming draft. There's a real sense of incompleteness with the Cowboys' offseason thus far. Especially now that the defensive tackle depth needs to be restocked behind Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark following the trades that dealt both Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans.

Denver Broncos: D+

The Denver Broncos are the only team in the NFL that have yet to sign an external free agent. That's an absurd level of arrogance. Yes, the Broncos were nearly the champions of the AFC, but they don't have the offensive firepower as of yet to break through to the Super Bowl.

Defensively, Denver lost Franklin-Myers. He and three-time Pro Bowler Leonard Williams are the only defensive tackles with at least seven sacks and 15 quarterback hits in each of the last two seasons. That loss will be felt. Retaining Singleton and Strnad gives Denver its starting linebacker group. Dobbins was the engine of the Broncos' offense before his latest injury. That's been the story of his career, but he's been retained. McMillian is one of the league's more underrated corners.

The decision to essentially eschew free agency entirely while still having quarterback Bo Nix on his rookie deal reeks of hubris and lunacy. The only reason the Broncos don't have an F grade is because they avoided creating too many holes by retaining a good chunk of talent.

Detroit Lions: C

The Lions' salary cap commitments take a major jump in 2028, so any deals done now have to be made with that in mind. That's why they traded away David Montgomery to the Houston Texans and cut left tackle Taylor Decker after contract negotiations went south.

The signing of Cade Mays for three years, $25 million with $14 million guaranteed was a strong signing. He replaces the hole left by Frank Ragnow's retirement. The training camp competition between Giovanni Manu and Larry Borom to start at left tackle will be interesting. Montgomery to Pacheco is a massive downgrade. Losing Anzalone and Robertson hurts the coverage, losing Al-Quadin Muhammad hurts the pass rush and losing Lopez hurts the run defense. It appears the Lions are hoping for a perfect 2026 NFL Draft, which is a risky strategy.

Green Bay Packers: B

The Packers took advantage of Jerry Jones once again. Prior to being traded to the Cowboys, Gary posted and deleted a goodbye letter Instagram post and then claimed he was hacked. Green Bay was likely going to release him, and they instead received a fourth-round pick to salary dump him on Dallas. St-Juste was Pro Football Focus' 12th-best-graded cornerback in 2025 with the Chargers on a 76.3 defensive grade after a rough start in Washington. His length could be critical to the Packers solidifying their outside cornerback need. Replacing Walker's speed won't be easy, but Franklin is a tackle machine. Edgerrin Cooper's athleticism and instincts has him primed to be an All-Pro inside linebacker.

Quickly signing Hargrave, a two-time Pro Bowler who started in Super Bowls for the Eagles and 49ers, was a massive signing with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt working his way back from a fibula injury. It helps that his best production has come under new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon when the two were together in Philadelphia. The Packers already had Rasheed Walker's replacement at left tackle in the build with 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan. The addition of Skyy Moore should be a critical boost to Green Bay's special teams unit as both a punt and kick returner.

Houston Texans: B+

The Texans one of their best offensive lineman even though that's been their offensive weak spot for a few years. When healthy, Smith can be an upgrade. However, that's an uncertain proposition since he hasn't suited up for more than 13 games in any of the prior three years. Montgomery is a massive step up and should slot in as Houston's new bell cow back. Houston definitely needs to continue addressing the offensive line in the draft.

Indianapolis Colts: C-

Can Alec Pierce really be worth $114 million? His contract makes him the recipient of the largest free agent deal by any wide receiver in NFL history. Leading the NFL in yards per catch each of the past two seasons is a valuable skill, and the Colts will certainly ask him to expand his route tree in the coming years. The argument against Pierce is he has never had a 50-catch season or more than 1,003 yards in a season, something he did in 2025. The contract also forced the Colts to salary dump Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Daniel Jones' contract is a larger issue. Jones played what's definitely the best football of his seven-year career as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback in 2025, playing like a top 10 quarterback through the first 14 weeks of the 2025 season before suffering a torn Achilles. Jones could be ready to go for Week 1 after six to eight months, but there's no guarantee he immediately looks like the guy who balled out in the early part of 2025. Both Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers needed multiple years to shake off the effects of a torn Achilles, but he's much younger than both as Jones will turn 29 on May 27.

It looks like Indianapolis created more holes than they addressed this offseason. The defense needs help at linebacker, and the Colts are now banking on the oft-injured Josh Downs to be their WR2. Oh, and the Colts don't have a first-round pick thanks to the Sauce Gardner trade.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D-

The Jaguars won their last eight games of the regular season before a three-point home loss in the opening round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills cut their 2025 season short. They're now without an All-Pro linebacker in Devein Lloyd and a bell cow running back who had at least 1,350 yards from scrimmage in three of the last four years.

The Jaguars will be relying on Travis Hunter to essentially be a full-time corner in 2026, but at least they acquired a rotational running back in Chris Rodriguez Jr. fresh off a career year. The running back and linebacker positions still need plenty of help. Jacksonville's losses in relation to their additions make the most lopsided such ratio of the offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

The Chiefs' additions are exactly where their needs were entering the offseason. Walker is a massive upgrade from the duo of Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco that was the least explosive running back tandem for two years running. Walker had more 25-yard runs on one drive in Super Bowl LX, two, than the Chiefs' running back room did in all of 2025, just one. Tonga is a strong gap filler in the run game and Gilman was a nice pickup for what's become a ravaged secondary this offseason. Kansas City also netted high-end value -- a 2026 first-round pick, 2026 fifth-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick -- for McDuffie. The last time the Chiefs got a return like that, when they traded away wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, it helped restock the roster for two more Super Bowl titles. They also added Fields as backup insurance for Patrick Mahomes.

The defense will be full of fresh faces with McDuffie, Watson, Williams, Cook and Chenal in other places. However, if they hit their two first-round picks out of the park in the coming draft, the Chiefs would return to true contention status in a hurry.

Las Vegas Raiders: A-

Yes, two first-round picks, including No. 14 overall in 2026, from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby made sense. However, the trade being voided because of medical concerns could end up being a blessing in disguise for Las Vegas. Should Crosby look close to the same player after his meniscus injury heals, the Raiders' defense looks pretty stout in their front seven with him plus the free agency acquisitions of edge rusher Kwity Paye and linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean.

The Raiders also made three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum's $27 million per year deal over three years $9 million higher than the previous center contract record holder, Creed Humphrey. It's a worthwhile investment to make sure they maximize Fernando Mendoza's rookie deal.

Las Vegas did spend $283.17 million in free agency, but most of them were on players in their mid-20s who could all stand to improve. The trade for Taron Johnson solidified the cornerback position for the most part after Eric Stokes was also retained. If they perform well in the draft, the Raiders could have a strong foundation for years to come.

Los Angeles Chargers: C-

The Chargers had the cap space to go all out on Justin Herbert's offensive line, and they could have easily signed Tyler Linderbaum, guard David Edwards or even a center like Cade Mays. Instead, they bargain bin shop at center with Tyler Biadasz and at guard with Cole Strange. Keeping an aging Khalil Mack is nice to retain, but the loss of Oweh was totally avoidable. On offense, Los Angeles still needs another receiver and on defense, there are needs in the secondary.

Los Angeles Rams: A+

Key additions: CB Trent McDuffie (via trade), CB Jaylen Watson, LS Joe Cardona

CB Trent McDuffie (via trade), CB Jaylen Watson, LS Joe Cardona Key re-signings: S Kamren Curl, TE Tyler Higbee, K Harrison Mevis, OT David Quessenberry

S Kamren Curl, TE Tyler Higbee, K Harrison Mevis, OT David Quessenberry Key departures: WR Tutu Atwell, CB Cobie Durant, CB Darious Williams (retirement

The Los Angeles Rams finished a play or two short of beating the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game. Cornerback was the position that held them back, and the Rams went all in to fix the issue. Trading for a former All-Pro in McDuffie and then signing his buddy Jaylen Watson was great business. Those two plus Quentin Lake is a strong trio. Kam Curl's return ensures stability on the back end behind them. Los Angeles has everything it needs to win the Super Bowl next season, which will be played at SoFi Stadium -- their home turf and the site of their last Super Bowl win that concluded the 2021 season.

Miami Dolphins: B-

Key additions: QB Malik Willis (read more), EDGE Josh Uche, S Zayne Anderson, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco WIlson

QB Malik Willis (read more), EDGE Josh Uche, S Zayne Anderson, WR Tutu Atwell, CB Marco WIlson Key re-signings: TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr.

TE Greg Dulcich, LB Willie Gay Jr. Key departures: QB Tua Tagovailoa, S Minkah Fitzpatrick (via trade), FB Alec Ingold, OT Larry Borom, G Cole Strange, EDGE Bradley Chubb, TE Julian Hill

Malik Willis had an ideal setup with the Green Bay Packers between head coach Matt LaFleur, Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs and a talented, young receiving core comprised of players like Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden and Dontayvon Wicks. Willis followed former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, now the Dolphins' head coach, and former Pacers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan, now the Dolphins' general manager, down to Miami. He'll have a clear cut No. 1 option in Jaylen Waddle and a speedster at running back in De'Von Achane. It will be interesting to see what his offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who flamed out in that role with the Houston Texans, has learned the last few years.

Miami did well to get Willis on board while otherwise eating their lumps from a salary cap perspective this season after releasing Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will have plenty of money to spend starting in 2027.

Minnesota Vikings: B+

Key additions: QB Kyler Murray, CB James Pierre

QB Kyler Murray, CB James Pierre Key re-signings: LB Eric Wilson, DL Jalen Redmond, LB Ivan Pace Jr., DB Tavierre Thomas, RB Aaron Jones, LS Andrew DePaola

LB Eric Wilson, DL Jalen Redmond, LB Ivan Pace Jr., DB Tavierre Thomas, RB Aaron Jones, LS Andrew DePaola Key departures: WR Jalen Nailor, C Ryan Kelly (retirement), DT Javon Hargrave, DL Jonathan Allen, FB C.J. Ham (retirement)

The Vikings went 9-8 and barely missed the playoffs despite J.J. McCarthy played like the worst quarterback in the NFL, ranking last in the NFL in completion rate (57.6%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (11-12) and passer rating (72.6). Acquiring two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray on a veteran minimum contract is a massive win for the Vikings. Murray is one of just four players in NFL history to average 200-plus passing yards per game and 30-plus rushing yards per game for their career. The other three are 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton and 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

The value the Vikings got on Murray's contract is as good as it gets with Murray signing for the veteran minimum thanks to the Cardinals owing him $36.8 million in guaranteed money after cutting him. Minnesota is in a win-win spot with this move for two reasons: competing with Murray could elevate McCarthy to greater heights, or Murray could simply beat out McCarthy and thrive at a Pro Bowl level once again.

James Pierre had a nice 2025, and Minnesota will hope that's just who he is now. Retaining Wilson, Redmonds and Pace makes sense. Other needs are finding another running back and improving along the offensive line and in the secondary with Harrison Smith likely calling it a career. They should be able to find some secondary, defensive line and offensive line help in the draft.

New England Patriots: B+

Key additions: WR Romeo Doubs, DL Dre'Mont Jones, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, FB Reggie Gilliam, LB KJ Britt, S Kevin Byard, TE Julian Hill

WR Romeo Doubs, DL Dre'Mont Jones, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, FB Reggie Gilliam, LB KJ Britt, S Kevin Byard, TE Julian Hill Key re-signings:

Key departures: C Garrett Bradbury (via trade), DL Khyiris Tonga, TE Austin Hooper, S Jaylinn Hawkins, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

After their NFL record 2025 spending spree vaulted them back to the Super Bowl, the Patriots did well in free agency once again. Romeo Doubs was a nice consolation prize after New England missed out on Alec Pierce. He's strong at making contested catches, he can excel on intermediate routes and he's a high level red zone producer. Doubs' 14 red zone touchdowns since Jordan Love became the Packers' starting quarterback in 2023 are tied for the 11th-most in the NFL with Tee Higgins, Nico Collins and Sam LaPorta in that span. He's 25-years-old and could continue to develop with more regular targets from Drake Maye.

Dre'Mont Jones is a more versatile piece than Chaisson was. Vera-Tucker is strong talent at left guard, provided he can stay healthy. Byard, a Mike Vrabel favorite from their Tennessee Titans days, was another strong Patriots pickup. Byard earned his third All-Pro selection after leading the NFL with seven interceptions in 2025 for a Bears defense that led the league in takeaways.

New Orleans Saints: B

Travis Etienne was a key pickup after Alvin Kamara's worst season in 2025, and he will work in tandem with a talented offensive line bolstered by arguably the best guard on the open market in David Edwards. Davis' and Taylor'[s departures will be noticeable. Davis was playing well in all facets despite his age. Elliss is a strong pass rusher and blitzer as an inside linebacker, but he's not as polished in coverage. Taylor's inside-out versatility will be sorely missed. The Saints will be fully out of salary cap hell next offseason, and New Orleans is getting younger and perhaps more talented at the right time.

New York Giants: B+

Key additions: LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders, S Ar'Darius Washington, WR Darnell Mooney

LB Tremaine Edmunds, TE Isaiah Likely, CB Greg Newsome II, P Jordan Stout, FB Patrick Ricard, K Jason Sanders, S Ar'Darius Washington, WR Darnell Mooney Key re-signings: OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary, OL Evan Nea, LB Micah McFadden

OT Jermaine Eluemunor, RB Devin Singletary, OL Evan Nea, LB Micah McFadden Key departures: WR Wan'Dale Robinson, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, C Austin Schlottmann, LS Casey Kreiter

New head coach John Harbaugh brought many of his favorite Baltimore Ravens north with him to New York. Tight end Isaiah Likely could level up as his team's TE1, and he could become a favorite target of Jaxson Dart's. Edmunds is a nice find in the middle of the defense after the Bears had to move off his contract. Newsome could look a little better playing behind New York's talented defensive line. Another cornerback could be helpful after Flott's departure to Tennessee, but Mooney is a nice field stretcher for Dart. His signing allows the Giants to not have to force a certain positional pick with fifth overall.

Bringing longtime Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders and his Ravens All-Pro punter in Jordan Stout will fortify New York's special teams unit. The Giants' offensive line could use a little more help even after wisely keeping Eluemunor around. Great start to the Harbaugh era.

New York Jets: A-

This offseason deserves an A- for the Jets after the mess they were in 2025. They added seasoned vets at a number of different areas of need, a wise thing to do with head coach Aaron Glenn still trying to figure things out. Glenn now has a deep defensive line with the adds of Onyemata, Sweat, Ossai, Enagbare, Briggs, Will McDonald IV and Harrison Phillips.

That group could also get a boost if Arvell Reese ends up being the pick at No. 2 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Davis returns to the Jets and will make sure everyone is lined up correctly. Fitzpatrick will be able to accomplish the same thing. Cornerback Nahshon Wright was the only player in the NFL in 2025 with at least five interceptions (5), 10 passes defended (11) and multiple forced fumbles (2). Since 2020, he is one of just five players with such a season joining Xavien Howard (2021), Kevin Byard (2021), Jessie Bates III (2023) and Marlon Humphrey (2024). That's a big get on a one-year deal for a defense that became the first in NFL history to not have an interception.

Geno Smith, even though he struggled with the Raiders in 2025, was playing with a mess of an offensive line. The Jets have two young bookend offensive tackles in Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou. The extra first-round picks down the line from the Colts and the Cowboys should accelerate their rebuild in the next year or two.

Philadelphia Eagles: B-

Key additions: CB Riq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt, CB Jonathan Jones

CB Riq Woolen, TE Johnny Mundt, CB Jonathan Jones Key re-signings: TE Dallas Goedert, TE Grant Calcaterra, P Braden Mann

TE Dallas Goedert, TE Grant Calcaterra, P Braden Mann Key departures: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, S Reed Blankenship, LB Nakobe Dean, OL Brett Toth, EDGE Azeez Ojulari, EDGE Josh Uche, WR Jahan Dotson

The losses are significant, but the Woolen addition on a one-year deal is a fantastic value. He's a physical marvel at the cornerback position, and Vic Fangio could get him playing at an even higher level with regular play time. He and Quinyon Mitchell at outside corner should be a lot of fun. Re-signing Goedert made plenty of sense for all parties involved. Yes, there's A.J. Brown trade rumors, but when hasn't that been the case of late? It's appearing more and more likely he'll be an Eagle once again in 2026 the further away we get from free agency.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

Key additions: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (via trade), CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle, S Jaquan Brisker

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (via trade), CB Jamel Dean, RB Rico Dowdle, S Jaquan Brisker Key re-signings: LB Cole Holcomb, CB Asante Samuel Jr.

LB Cole Holcomb, CB Asante Samuel Jr. Key departures: G Isaac Seumalo, RB Kenneth Gainwell, CB James Pierre

The Steelers' offseason still hinges on Aaron Rodgers' decision to play or retire, but they've made some solid moves.

Pittman cost pocket change, and he's a perfect complement to DK Metcalf as someone who eats with precision route winning in the short and intermediate area of the field, mostly over the middle. Jamel Dean has allowed just one touchdown in coverage while racking up four interceptions across the last two seasons. His 34.4 passer rating allowed as the primary defender in coverage in 2025 ranked as the best in the NFL among 136 players with at least 50 passes thrown their way.

Dowdle isn't the same pass catcher Gainwell is, but he's more of a between-the-tackles, bell cow back. Upgrade the left guard spot following Seumalo's departure, and Pittsburgh will have a solid team in Mike McCarthy's first year back home.

San Francisco 49ers: B+

Key additions: WR Mike Evans (read more), OT Vederian Lowe, OL Brett Toth, DT Osa Odighizuwa ( via trade

WR Mike Evans (read more), OT Vederian Lowe, OL Brett Toth, DT Osa Odighizuwa ( Key re-signings: K Eddy Pineiro, TE Jake Tonges, LS Jon Weeks

K Eddy Pineiro, TE Jake Tonges, LS Jon Weeks Key departures: WR Kendrick Bourne, DL Jordan Elliott, WR Skyy Moore

Mike Evans produced an NFL-record 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons until hamstring and collarbone injuries combined to sideline him for nine games in 2025, which ended his historic run. At 6-5, he can still be an incredibly valuable red zone weapon, and he's a precise route runner. He's a perfect person for Ricky Pearsall to learn from. Vederian Lowe is nice insurance in case things fall apart with Trent Williams' contract negotiations. Trading for Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa should tremendously boost the NFL's worst pass rush after sending a third-round pick Dallas' way.

Despite not having any Pro Bowl selections, Odighizuwa has been one of the NFL's best at getting after the quarterback the last two seasons. His 112 quarterback pressures are the third-most at the defensive tackle position since 2024 behind only Zach Allen's 148 and Chris Jones' 137. The 49ers received a motivated Odighizuwa after ranking last in the NFL in sacks in 2025 with just 20 as a team. San Francisco's 1.18 sacks per game ranked as the fewest by a playoff team all-time, per CBS Sports Research.

Most QB pressures by DT since 2024 QB pressures Zach Allen (DEN) 148 Chris Jones (KC) 137 Osa Odighizuwa (SF) 112 Jeffery Simmons (TEN) 109 Kobie Turner (LAR) 109 Cameron Heyward (PIT) 106 Quinnen Williams (DAL) 105

Seattle Seahawks: C

Key additions: RB Emanuel Wilson

RB Emanuel Wilson Key re-signings: WR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas, DB Ty Okada, OT Josh Jones

WR Rashid Shaheed, CB Josh Jobe, LB Drake Thomas, DB Ty Okada, OT Josh Jones Key departures: EDGE Boye Mafe, S Coby Bryant, RB Kenneth Walker III, CB Riq Woolen

Winning the Super Bowl raises everyone's value associated with the championship victory. The players receive a bump on the free agency market, and it's impossible to retain everybody.

That's OK for Seattle. They have the depth to withstand some of the key losses, especially after signing Packers No. 2 running back Emanuel Wilson. He can carry the load until Zach Charbonnet is ready to return. Seattle will be more active when it comes to extensions for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C-

Key additions: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DL A'Shawn Robinson, QB Jake Browning, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DL A'Shawn Robinson, QB Jake Browning, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Key re-signings: TE Cade Otton

TE Cade Otton Key departures: WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean, DL Logan Hall, RB Rachaad White

The departure of Evans is a shot to the heart of the franchise, and Dean hitting the road is a key setback. It's been rough in Tampa Bay this offseason. The Buccaneers will be relying on young wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan to elevate their respective games. Linebacker Alex Anzalone is an improvement over franchise legend Lavonte David in 2026. Retaining Otton was nice, but the Buccaneers have gotten worse thus far this offseason.

Tennessee Titans: B+

Key additions: DL John Franklin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (via trade), G Cordell Volson, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, DL Jordan Elliott, DL Solomon Thomas (via trade), EDGE Jacob Martin, C Austin Schlottmann, CB Joshua Williams, P Tommy Townsend

DL John Franklin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (via trade), G Cordell Volson, CB Alontae Taylor, CB Cordale Flott, TE Daniel Bellinger, DL Jordan Elliott, DL Solomon Thomas (via trade), EDGE Jacob Martin, C Austin Schlottmann, CB Joshua Williams, P Tommy Townsend Key re-signings: K Joey Slye

K Joey Slye Key departures: DL T'Vondre Sweat (via trade), EDGE Arden Key, TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

No one spent more money in free agency than the New York Titans, a nickname coined by our very own Jordan Dajani. They spent a league-high $298.9525 million this offseason.

Head coach Robert Saleh reassembled his Jets defensive line around All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons with Franklin-Myers on a three-year, $63 million deal in addition to the trade of edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. Saleh also has two new starting cornerbacks in Taylor (three years, $58 million) and Flott (three years, $45 million). Offensively, the Titans made a key signing by giving offensive coordinator Brian Daboll his former Giants slot receiver in Robinson with a four-year, $70 million. Daboll also brought former Giants tight end Bellinger on a three-year, $24 million deal.

The Titans paid the market rate for Daboll's guys. But Robinson will certainly become a go-to target for 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward as Tennessee looks to copy the New England Patriots' instant rebuild that launched them to the Super Bowl this past season.

Washington Commanders: B+

Key additions: EDGE Odafe Oweh (read more), LB Leo Chenal, DL Tim Settle, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, TE TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, S Nick Cross, RB Rachaad White, RB Jerome Ford

EDGE Odafe Oweh (read more), LB Leo Chenal, DL Tim Settle, CB Amik Robertson, EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, TE TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, S Nick Cross, RB Rachaad White, RB Jerome Ford Key re-signings: QB Marcus Mariota, OL Andrew Wylie, WR Treylon Burks, K Jake Moody, Tress Way

QB Marcus Mariota, OL Andrew Wylie, WR Treylon Burks, K Jake Moody, Tress Way Key departures: C Tyler Biadasz, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., EDGE Jacob Martin, CB Jonathan Jones

The Commanders haven't gone crazy on the offensive side of the ball. Reuniting quarterback Jayden Daniels with former Arizona State Sun Devils teammate Rachaad White on a one-year deal is a key improvement for the run game

Odafe Oweh racked up 7.5 sacks, tied for the 15th-most in the league from Weeks 6-18 after being traded to the Chargers, and he fits the goal of getting younger being just 27-years-old. Oweh's three sacks of Drake Maye in Los Angeles' opening-round playoff defeat, a Chargers single-game playoff record, showed he can potentially be a team's top pass rusher. Chenal's elite athleticism is exactly what is needed in the middle after the aging Bobby Wagner clearly lost a few steps last season. Settle and Robertson slot in as likely starters as do Chaisson and safety Nick Cross, one of the best run-stopping safeties in the league.

Washington still needs some receiving outside of Terry McLaurin, but general manager Adam Peters did a great job reshaping his defense in a hurry.