DeVonta Smith's first practice in the NFL didn't go the way he wanted. The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver had his moments in the opening day of training camp, even though he was limited in using his skill set since the session focused on the red zone.

Smith knew there were things he can improve on, and he's OK with learning from -- by his standards -- an OK first day.

"Individually I could have done things better," Smith said to reporters Wednesday, via the Eagles website. "But it's the first day getting back into it and getting my mojo back."

Smith had some battles with Darius Slay throughout the day, with the Pro Bowl cornerback getting the better of the rookie. Slay batted a pass intended for Smith in the red zone, which immediately followed by Smith dropping a pass -- which is uncharacteristic for him.

Once practice ended, Smith was chatting football with Slay and absorbing any information he could from him. Smith is going to see players of Slay's caliber on Sundays. He knows what's in store.

"If I can get any little detail, just coming off the field and asking guys what they saw from me today," Smith said. "It's the best way to get better."

Even though Smith is only a rookie, the Eagles wideout is embracing a leadership role among the younger players. As a high draft pick, Smith is willing to take on that responsibility -- explaining "we can all learn from each other."

Jalen Hurts notices the same in his No. 1 target. Smith taking the reins isn't surprising to him.

"Smitty is a great leader in himself," Hurts said. "He leads by example. I know he's gonna be ready to work and ready to go."