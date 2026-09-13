The San Francisco 49ers must chart a path forward without wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, at least for a sizable part of the season. The exciting rookie sustained a deltoid strain in his ankle during the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Australia, according to ESPN, and will miss at least a month.

There are no plans at present for Stribling to undergo surgery, but the wideout continues to seek opinions on the ankle issue, and the possibility of a procedure is still on the table. The 49ers reportedly plan to be cautious with their young asset.

This is a considerable blow to Stribling's Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, which built momentum across his exhilarating preseason performances. Despite entering the league less heralded than his first-round counterparts, the Mississippi State product emerged as a candidate to contend for NFL honors. With one quiet game under his belt and a looming extended absence further reducing his 2026 sample size, he faces an uphill battle in making enough of an impact to command such recognition.

In the second quarter of the season opener, Stribling pulled up in the middle of a route after cutting toward the middle of the field. He brushed off Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie and appeared to tweak his left leg upon breaking away from the defender. He hobbled forward on one leg and went to the ground, holding his left leg in pain.

Trainers assisted Stribling into the medical tent, and he appeared unable to put any weight on the injured leg as he moved along the sideline. Following his examination, team personnel carted him into the locker room.

Stribling had not been healthy for most of the first half. He missed time earlier in the game with an ankle issue, which also required a trip to the medical tent. The 49ers initially listed him as questionable to return, but minutes later, he headed back onto the field and resumed play. The second injury occurred shortly thereafter.

During his curtailed regular-season debut, Stribling did not record any offensive statistics. Quarterback Brock Purdy did not target him at all in the passing game.

The unfortunate start to Stribling's career halts the momentum he built during a stellar preseason. The No. 33 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft was a training camp standout who earned playing time with the first-team offense in San Francisco's preseason games, and in those exhibition contests, he looked the part of an immediate difference-maker. Stribling turned 13 targets into 11 catches and 109 receiving yards and displayed a strong connection with Purdy. In a remarkable effort against the Tennessee Titans in August, Stribling became just the second receiver in the last decade to record seven receptions in the first 20 minutes of a preseason game.