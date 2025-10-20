The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-6 on Sunday following a 31-6 loss to the previously one-win Cleveland Browns. It's fair to say that coach Mike McDaniel is firmly on the hot seat, but no changes are expected at this time, according to NFL Media.

Last month, Ian Rapoport reported that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross likes McDaniel and wants this hire to work out. Ross even invested in McDaniel last year by signing him to a contract extension that goes through 2028. However, if fans stop showing up to games and McDaniel loses the locker room, that could lead to a change.

On Sunday, the Dolphins offense recorded 219 total yards, converted just 1 of 13 third downs and lost the turnover battle 4-0. Tua Tagovailoa became the first quarterback to throw three interceptions in two straight games since Philip Rivers in 2019.

"The way I look at this job is I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I'm thinking about having the job -- I need to be doing my job," McDaniel said following Miami's loss to Cleveland. "So, for as long as I coach for the Miami Dolphins and this organization, they'll get everything from me. And I refuse to spend my time thinking about [my job security] ... You have a job, you do your job and you do it to the best of your ability. That's where my concern lies. I think it's offensive to all coaches, players and the organization if I'm spending that precious time thinking about myself."

Back in 2023, Miami led the NFL in total offense with a whopping 401.3 yards per game, but those days feel long ago.

Dolphins under Mike McDaniel (since 2022)



2022-23 2024-25 Record 20-14 9-15 Points per game 26.3 20.2 Yards per game 382.9 311.9

McDaniel has gone 29-29 in his four seasons with Miami. He has a 3-15 record vs. winning teams, and a 26-14 record vs. teams .500 or below. He's made the playoffs twice, but failed to win either postseason appearance. The Dolphins are in the midst of the longest active playoff win drought in the NFL, dating back to 2000, and the fourth-longest active division title drought, dating back to 2008.

McDaniel isn't expected to be fired this week, but it's clear something has to change with this team. The Dolphins return to action next week in Atlanta, and will take on Bijan Robinson and the 3-3 Falcons.