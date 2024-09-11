The Miami Dolphins are on a short week in Week 2, and have to face one of their toughest opponents in the rival Buffalo Bills. The Bills are 11-1 in their last 12 matchups vs. the Dolphins, the most recent meeting being that Week 18 matchup that decided the division. To make matters worse, Miami is dealing with multiple injuries at running back.

On Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out running back Raheem Mostert for Thursday night's game after he missed the first two practice sessions due to a chest injury. Fellow running back De'Von Achane has missed two practices due to an ankle injury as well, and McDaniel said he's one of the players, "we'll be feeling out" regarding his availability for Week 2, via CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Mostert recorded just 19 total yards on eight touches in the Week 1 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Achane rushed 10 times for 24 yards and one touchdown. The second-year running back was more effective as a receiver, as he caught seven passes for 76 yards.

Whether Achane plays or not, someone in that running back room will need to step up. And they may be worth an add in fantasy football as well. Let's take a look at some of the options:

Let's say Achane suits up. You have to wonder how good he will feel, and how McDaniel would want to utilize him. As we mentioned above, the 22-year-old was more successful catching passes out of the backfield. Could that lead to Wilson being the "RB1" when it comes to actually running the football?

Wilson was actually Miami's leading rusher vs. the Jaguars in Week 1, with 26 yards on five carries. He also had the longest rush for the Dolphins with a 14-yard run. As you can tell by the numbers, it wasn't the best day for Miami on the ground. If you were curious, the Bills allowed 124 rushing yards in the Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, which ranked No. 17 in the league.

Here's the fun name to talk about. Wright was a healthy inactive in the season opener, but remember Achane had to do the same thing in his rookie season. Then he got his chance, and put up three 100-yard rushing games in his first four NFL outings.

The Dolphins selected Wright with the No. 120 overall pick out of the University of Tennessee this offseason, after he rushed for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns on 137 carries in 2023. He was the Volunteers' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015, and his 7.4 yards per rush ranked second in the FBS.

If he dresses, I guarantee McDaniel gives him the opportunity to touch the ball a few times.