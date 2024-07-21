The Miami Dolphins have a significant need for pass-rush help. Star edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb were both placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to open training camp after sustaining season-ending injuries toward the end of the 2023 campaign. And earlier this week, former Pro-Bowler Shaq Barrett -- who had signed with the Dolphins during free agency -- decided to retire rather than continue his career in Miami.

Even with first-round pick Chop Robinson on board, the Dolphins still need more juice on the outside. Enter old friend Emmanuel Ogbah. According to NFL Media, the Dolphins will host Ogbah for a workout on Monday.

Ogbah has played eight seasons for the Browns, Chiefs, and Dolphins. He has 42.5 sacks during his career, with his two most successful seasons being back-to-back 9-sack campaigns for Miami in 2020 and 2021. He was limited to nine games in 2022 and totaled just 1 sack, then returned in a part-time role last year (25% of defensive snaps) and rebounded with a 5.5-sack season.

Ogbah is not going to prop up the pass rush all by his lonesome, but he's shown throughout his career that he can be a productive member of a rotation, and the Dolphins are obviously already familiar with him after he played his last four years with the team. While Phillips and Chubb are on the mend, Ogbah can fill a valuable role in new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver's system.