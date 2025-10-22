Rushing is down to its lowest level since 2017 this year and the season-long trend is worth noting if you're betting NFL player props. Teams averaged 119.8 yards per game in 2024, which was the second highest total in the last 30 years (121.6 in 2022), but they're only managing 112.5 yards in 2025. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has had a sensational year overall, but his numbers have been buoyed by two great rushing games and general success as a receiver.

He's actually failed to rush for more than 75 yards in four of six games, so the SportsLine Projection Model is fading the superstar running back in Week 8. The latest NFL running back props from DraftKings list Robinson's over/under for rushing yards at 90.5, but the model projects he falls short of that total against the Dolphins on Sunday and is also offering up two more NFL RB props.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFL RB prop picks for NFL Week 8 at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

De'Von Achane, Dolphins, anytime touchdown scorer (-105)

James Cook, Bills, Over 72.5 rushing yards (-112)

Bijan Robinson, Falcons, Under 90.5 rushing yards (-112)

De'Von Achane, Dolphins, anytime TD scorer (-105, DraftKings)



The Dolphins are off to a miserable 1-6 start and Mike McDaniel's offense looks like it's generally lost its touch, with the exception of Achane. He's scored a touchdown in five of the seven games that he's played this season and has scored six touchdowns overall, bringing his career total to 29 touchdowns in just 35 career outings. Now he'll take on a Falcons defense that gave up 201 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns to Christian McCaffrey last week. The model predicts that Achane scores 0.91 touchdowns on average, while his odds imply a 51.2% chance to score.

James Cook, Bills, Over 72.5 rushing yards (-112, DraftKings)



The two-time Pro Bowler has cleared this total comfortably (87 rushing yards or more) in four of the six games that he's played this season and the game script should lend itself to a high-volume day in Carolina. Buffalo is favored by 7 with Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) looking questionable and the opposing defense is middle of the road (13th) in yards allowed per attempt (4.1). The model predicts 81 rushing yards on average for Cook.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons, Under 90.5 rushing yards (-112, DraftKings)

Robinson is averaging 87.3 rushing yards per game this season, which is already shy of this total. However, that number is skewed by a 170-yard game against the Bills and a 143-yard game against Vikings (both in primetime, coincidentally). He hasn't come within 15 yards of this number in the other four games and he's only reached 91 yards or more in 15 of the 40 games he's played in his career. The Dolphins haven't been particularly good against the run this season, but did hold Quinshon Judkins to 3.4 yards per attempt and have held four of the seven starters they've faced below 90 yards. The model predicts Robinson rushes for 85 yards on average.