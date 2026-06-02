Drake London lands massive Falcons extension, becomes one of NFL's highest-paid WRs

The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Drake London agreed to a four-year contract extension Tuesday, per NFL Media. London's deal is worth $141 million and includes $100 million guaranteed, his agent told ESPN -- making him the third-highest-paid receiver in the NFL on a per-year basis and giving him the largest average annual salary in Falcons history. Incentives can make the contract worth as much as $150 million.

London is on an exciting trajectory heading into his fifth year as a pro. He upped his yardage output in Years 2 and 3 and appeared on track for another strong season in 2025 before hip and knee injuries held him out of five games. He is a perennial 1,000-yard threat who should once again flirt with the 10-touchdown threshold this season.

Drake London ATL • WR • #5 TAR 112 REC 68 REC YDs 919 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

As he enters his prime years, London has a chance to cement himself as one of the NFL's truly elite receivers, and the Falcons are going to pay him in accordance with that stature.

NFL's highest-paid wide receivers

Contract data via Over The Cap

While the Atlanta quarterback situation remains a question mark with Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa set to battle for the starting job, the Falcons will have no shortage of weapons at their disposal. And if one of them latches on as the long-term answer under center, he and London will be a prolific tandem for years to come.

The Falcons are probably not done investing in their future this offseason, either. Superstar running back Bijan Robinson is due for an extension of his own, and there is a significant chance he becomes the highest-paid running back in league history when he inks that deal.

Tight end Kyle Pitts also awaits a possible long-term deal. The Falcons placed the franchise tag on the former No. 4 overall pick earlier this offseason, and coming off a career year, he is a candidate to earn an extension before the July 15 deadline. If Atlanta doesn't give him that contract, he will play the 2026 season on a fully-guaranteed $16 million salary and face questions about his future with the franchise.

With the trio of London, Robinson and Pitts potentially locked in as faces of the franchise, Atlanta will continue to boast some of the NFL's most prolific offensive skill position talent.