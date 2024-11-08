Nick Sirianni was asked about the injury status of Jalen Hurts prior to Friday's Philadelphia Eagles practice. Simple question, simple answer right?

Instead, something else was revealed.

Sirianni said during Friday's press conference Hurts was dealing with an ankle issue. Hurts was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and was given the rest designation. The Eagles quarterback practiced in full on Thursday.

"It was on the injury report dealing with the ankle," Sirianni said. "Just making sure we're precautious with everything."

The Eagles' final injury report will be revealed later on Friday, and Hurts is expected to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. During that Wednesday practice, Hurts was out there in a helmet -- but wasn't throwing during the portion of practice open to reporters. Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee took part in the individual drills as Hurts watched. This is unlike the routine Hurts typically goes through to prepare for a game.

"I just do what I'm told," Hurts said. "I'm just locking in, and doing what I'm asked to do when I'm asked to do it. It was a really good session when you guys were not out there."

Sirianni was informed immediately after his comments the Wednesday injury report listed "rest." He then pulled a 180 on what he said.

"It was a rest," Sirianni said. "Sorry, I thought you were talking about something else."

Hurts has never been given the rest designation before, but the Eagles also have two games in five days coming up. The Eagles play Sunday against the Cowboys, followed by a showdown with the Washington Commanders next Thursday. That could play a role in the "rest day" to begin with, especially since players are dealing with soreness at this time of year.

Hurts did deal with a knee injury last season, but was never listed on the injury report with the issue as he continually practicing. There was no need to put Hurts on the injury report if he participated fully every week.

This time, Hurts had to be listed because we was not participating in a portion of practice. As Hurts said, he's just doing what he's told.