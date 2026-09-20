After suffering a stinger on his first run of the day, Saquon Barkley returned to the Eagles' Week 2 game against the Titans in the second half. Here's a look at the injury:

Tank Bigsby took over as the top running back following Barkley's departure. The Eagles drove down the field before Jalen Hurts threw an interception, and Tennessee capitalized with a touchdown a few plays later. Bigsby scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive. Will Shipley is also seeing some action in the backfield, mostly in passing situations.

Dallas Goedert is questionable to return for Philadelphia due to a knee injury. The veteran tight end, who had two touchdown catches in Week 1, took a hard hit to his right leg.

Both players returned to the sideline before the end of the first half. Barkley was sporting a neck roll on top of his shoulder pads.

Barkley, 29, had 15 carries for 83 yards in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, though 42 of those yards came on one run. The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off another stellar season with 1,413 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. It was a far cry from his 2024 season, when he led the NFL with 2,283 yards from scrimmage (on an NFL-high 378 touches), but he remains the engine of Philadelphia's offense.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 280 Yds 1140 TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

It's worth noting that the Eagles shuffled their offensive line this week with left guard Landon Dickerson going on IR. Philadelphia moved Cam Jurgens from center to left guard and inserted Drew Kendall at center; Barkley's injury happened while running behind those two players.

How the offense changes without Saquon Barkley

Bigsby is the clear top option behind Barkley -- he had 10 carries and two catches across the Eagles' first three drives -- but the rushing duties will be more spread out. Shipley had seven carries on the first three drives, and the designed quarterback run game could become more of a factor, too.

Hurts also started making some impressive downfield throws (except for the interception) with Barkley not playing. He was 14 for 17 for 141 yards and a touchdown across the Eagles' first three drives.

DeVonta Smith was already up to five catches for 66 yards and a score across the first three possessions; Dontayvion Wicks had four catches for 54 yards.

Who is Tank Bigsby?

Bigsby, 26, started his career as a 2023 third-round pick of the Jaguars. He had a difficult rookie year, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry in limited action, but he had a strong second season: 766 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while splitting time with Travis Etienne Jr.

Even though he appeared to be trending upward in Jacksonville, Bigsby got traded just one game into last season. As Barkley's backup last year, Bigsby averaged 5.9 yards per carry. He received just one carry for three yards last week.