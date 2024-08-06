PHILADELPHIA -- If the Monday heat wasn't enough at the NovaCare Complex, Tuesday's Philadelphia Eagles practice was enough to wear anyone out. With the heat index reaching 95 degrees, Day 9 of Eagles camp rivaled the hottest practice to date.
The session went 95 minutes as the Eagles spent most of the practice in team drills with a good dose of special teams mixed in. With heavy rain set to hit the area the next few days, Tuesday was a good day to get in some preparation for Friday's preseason opener.
A lot of the second and third team participated on Day 9 of practice, the third of four consecutive practices before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. What did we learn on Day 9 of Eagles camp?
Here's a few observations from the session:
Injuries
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the most notable on the injury report, as he was out with a shoulder injury. The Eagles don't believe the injury to be too serious. James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox took first-team safety reps (Maddox went out first).
Among the other players who did not practice on Tuesday, linebacker Oren Burks missed his eighth straight session (knee). Wide receiver Parris Campbell (groin), safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring) and linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion) missed their third straight practice. Center Cam Jurgens (illness) and Tyler Steen (ankle) were limited, but took part in team drills. Wide receiver Austin Watkins (illness) was also limited.
Defensive back Cooper DeJean (hamstring) was working on a side field, testing out his hamstring. He's missed the first two weeks of practice and is still on the active/NFI list. Safety Sydney Brown (knee) was running while he was mimicking the safeties during the team drills. He's still on the active/PUP list.
Depth chart notes
- First-team offensive line: Jordan Mailata (LT), Landon Dickerson (RG), Cam Jurgens (C), Mekhi Becton (RG), Lane Johnson (RT). Noteworthy who the right guard was since Tyler Steen was back.
- First-team linebackers: Zack Baun, Devin White
- First-team cornerbacks: Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers (fifth straight day Rodgers has started with first team).
- Quinyon Mitchell was in the slot and for nickel and dime packages again. The Eagles appear to have a set plan for sub-packages with their first-round pick.
- Eli Ricks and Kelee Ringo were the second-team cornerbacks on the outside. Nakobe Dean and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. were the second-team linebackers.
- Fred Johnson was the second-team left tackle and Darian Kinnard at right tackle. Trevor Keegan was the left guard and Matt Hennessy right guard. Nick Gates, who signed last week, was the third-team left guard.
Player observations
- Thought edge rusher Julian Okwara had a good day after getting more reps than usual. Okwara was in the backfield on a few plays, one being a confusing read-option play that resulted in a Kenny Pickett fake handoff and Pickett running horizontally to his left. The play was significant because Okwara was right there to bring down Pickett for the "tackle for loss." Okwara also had a pressure on Pickett later in the practice and forced him to take off with the football. Okwara may be a practice squad candidate as a vested veteran, and is a player to closely monitor in the preseason opener.
- Another good practice for defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, as he continues to get good interior pressure. He stopped running back Will Shipley in the backfield for a loss and has been a force on rundowns. There isn't much live hitting going on, but Ojomo continues to play his way into the defensive tackle rotation.
- Running back Will Shipley appears to hit a wall after a great first week. Shipley has been getting rave reviews from his teammates and coaches, but hasn't been running the ball well once the pads have come on. In addition to the Ojomo stop, Shipley also went down easily when linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. blew through the backfield and earned a tackle for loss. Shipley's impact in the offense appears to be in the passing game. Fortunately the Eagles have Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell to carry the ball.
- Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell has a role with the first team in nickel and dime packages, continuing to make plays in the slot. Mitchell earned a "sack" on Jalen Hurts as he tracked Hurts down on a read option to his left. Hurts was looking to throw the ball, but Mitchell was there to corral the starting quarterback. Don't be surprised if Mitchell starts in the slot Week 1.
- This is an impactful day for Saquon Barkley running the football. Barkley had a big run on a counter play, aided by a strong pull from Cam Jurgens to clear up the B-gap and set up the long run. Barkley looked aggressive running the ball and continued to show why he's the wild card in the stacked deck of Eagles' skill-position players. The Eagles are managing Barkley's workload in camp as they want him fresh for Week 1.
- What else is there to say on Jalen Carter. He made impact in the backfield on three plays and continues to punish the interior of the offensive line. The Eagles want Mekhi Becton to win the right guard job, and Carter's dominance up front has been getting Becton the best reps to prepare. Becton is still slow off the snap and Carter is taking full advantage of it.
- Don't allow James Bradberry to get safety reps with the first team. His coverage skills are showing up as receivers and tight ends are having a hard time getting open when Bradberry is on the field. Bradberry's instincts in coverage are noticeable and he's making Isaiah Rodgers' job easier as the CB2. The Eagles may have three safeties Vic Fangio can mix and match with Bradberry, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Reed Blankenship. That's a good trio in coverage.
- Most slants for A.J. Brown this year. He had his way against cornerback Kelee Ringo on slant routes during this practice. The Eagles like Ringo in this secondary (and he's a good special teamer), but Brown is just on another level. Amazing the Eagles didn't go to the middle of the field more last year with that tool in the toolbox.
- Linebacker Devin White had two "sacks" in the practice. White inches closer to having that first-team linebacker spot locked up, as he's been with the first team throughout camp. White does get rotated off the field sometimes, but that's how Fangio likes to run practice. White has had a good camp, with Tuesday being his best practice.
- Another good day for cornerback Shon Stephens, as he had a pass breakup on a Tanner McKee pass to wide receiver Griffin Hebert that resulted in an Andre Sam interception that concluded practice. That's two straight practices Stephens had a play that resulted in a turnover. he'll be a player to watch in the preseason opener.