PHILADELPHIA -- If the Monday heat wasn't enough at the NovaCare Complex, Tuesday's Philadelphia Eagles practice was enough to wear anyone out. With the heat index reaching 95 degrees, Day 9 of Eagles camp rivaled the hottest practice to date.

The session went 95 minutes as the Eagles spent most of the practice in team drills with a good dose of special teams mixed in. With heavy rain set to hit the area the next few days, Tuesday was a good day to get in some preparation for Friday's preseason opener.

A lot of the second and third team participated on Day 9 of practice, the third of four consecutive practices before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. What did we learn on Day 9 of Eagles camp?

Here's a few observations from the session:

Injuries

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the most notable on the injury report, as he was out with a shoulder injury. The Eagles don't believe the injury to be too serious. James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox took first-team safety reps (Maddox went out first).

Among the other players who did not practice on Tuesday, linebacker Oren Burks missed his eighth straight session (knee). Wide receiver Parris Campbell (groin), safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring) and linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion) missed their third straight practice. Center Cam Jurgens (illness) and Tyler Steen (ankle) were limited, but took part in team drills. Wide receiver Austin Watkins (illness) was also limited.

Defensive back Cooper DeJean (hamstring) was working on a side field, testing out his hamstring. He's missed the first two weeks of practice and is still on the active/NFI list. Safety Sydney Brown (knee) was running while he was mimicking the safeties during the team drills. He's still on the active/PUP list.

