Eagles vs. Broncos live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as Philadelphia looks to stay undefeated

In one of the most interesting games of Week 5, one of the NFL's two remaining undefeated teams puts its 4-0 record on the line as the Philadelphia Eagles play host to the visiting Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Despite some consternation about their offense and some closer-than-expected calls in their games to date, the Eagles are 4-0. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are reportedly frustrated with their roles in the offense, though, and Saquon Barkley hasn't looked the same so far this year as he did a year ago. Still, the defense has looked fantastic, and the Eagles just keep stacking wins on top of each other.

The Broncos are back to .500 after dominating the Bengals on Monday night, having bounced back from consecutive losses to the Colts and Chargers. They've yet to beat another truly good team, though, and now they have to go on the road to play in one of the toughest environments in football. Bo Nix and the offense have yet to get truly untracked, and they have a tough test on Sunday, but the defense has proven capable of keeping the Broncos in any game.

Will the Eagles remain unbeaten, or will the Broncos pull off the upset to hand them their first loss of the season? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Broncos live