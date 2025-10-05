Philly drove deep into Denver territory but stalled out inside the 10-yard line. A Jake Elliott field goal ties the game 3-3.
Eagles vs. Broncos live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as Philadelphia looks to stay undefeated
Can Bo Nix pull a road upset in Week 5?
In one of the most interesting games of Week 5, one of the NFL's two remaining undefeated teams puts its 4-0 record on the line as the Philadelphia Eagles play host to the visiting Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Despite some consternation about their offense and some closer-than-expected calls in their games to date, the Eagles are 4-0. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are reportedly frustrated with their roles in the offense, though, and Saquon Barkley hasn't looked the same so far this year as he did a year ago. Still, the defense has looked fantastic, and the Eagles just keep stacking wins on top of each other.
The Broncos are back to .500 after dominating the Bengals on Monday night, having bounced back from consecutive losses to the Colts and Chargers. They've yet to beat another truly good team, though, and now they have to go on the road to play in one of the toughest environments in football. Bo Nix and the offense have yet to get truly untracked, and they have a tough test on Sunday, but the defense has proven capable of keeping the Broncos in any game.
Will the Eagles remain unbeaten, or will the Broncos pull off the upset to hand them their first loss of the season? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch Eagles vs. Broncos live
- Date: Sunday, October 5 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Eagles -4.5; O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Dickerson has been dealing with injury issues on an off all season and it has clearly affected Philadelphia's offense. He just got rolled up on by a defender and had to limp off the field. Brett Toth comes in to replace him.
Brown has two catches on the Eagles' first two drives. That's as many catches as he had all of last week.
The arm was coming forward before the ball was knocked out so the Broncos got the ball back. But Nix's third-down pass over the middle fell incomplete, so they settled for a 55-yard field goal from Wil Lutz. It's 3-0 Broncos midway through the first quarter.
This play will be reviewed but they called it a fumble on the field by Bo Nix. It looks like his arm was coming forward but I can't tell if Cooper DeJean knocked the ball fully out of his hands before his forward motion started. We'll have to see more replays when they come back from the commercial break.
Denver went for it on fourth-and-2 at around Philly's 40-yard line. The Broncos motioned the tight end under center and went with a hard count and it drew the Eagles offside. Not sure why you'd bite on a tight-end sneak from more than 2 yards away, but they did. Denver is driving with a chance to take the lead.
Three plays, three pass attempts, three very out-of-rhythm throws for Jalen Hurts, only one of which was completed. He found A.J. Brown late in the down on second down before over-throwing his tight end deep down the field on third. Broncos get a nice return from Marvin Mims Jr. on the punt.
After a pair of runs by J.K. Dobbins, Bo Nix tried to throw deep for Courtland Sutton, who seemed to have the ball go right through his hands. Looked like he had a chance to make a play on the ball deep down the field but instead the Broncos punt it away.
Want to see who our experts picked before the game kicks off? Check out our hub for all Week 5 games right here.
Speaking of Brown, the Eagles have gotten trade calls about his potential availability for months. They have not made him available in any trade talks.
The Eagles' star wide receiver isn't happy with his role in the offense. He's tied for 66th in the NFL in receiving yards and 109 of his 151 total yards came in the second half of Week 3.
Have you had your fill of Tush Push discourse yet? Broncos coach Sean Payton hasn't. He defended the play as the safest in football earlier this week.
-
2:53
NFL Week 5 Preview: Titans at Cardinals
-
2:19
NFL Week 5 Preview: Giants at Saints
-
2:27
NFL Week 5 Preview: Broncos at Eagles
-
2:15
NFL Week 5 Preview: Texans at Ravens
-
2:43
NFL Week 5 Preview: Buccaneers at Seahawks
-
0:26
BREAKING: Mark Sanchez Arrested After He Was Reportedly Stabbed
-
1:18
NFL News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Ruled Out Sunday vs Texans
-
1:17
NFL News & Notes: Wentz, Gabriel Face Daunting Defenses in London
-
0:46
NFL News & Notes: Jayden Daniels Returns on Sunday
-
0:47
Vikings Impact Player To Watch
-
1:05
Browns Impact Player To Watch
-
1:31
Browns Turn To Dillon Gabriel At Quarterback
-
2:03
Sean McVay "Bad Call By Me"
-
4:15
Mac Jones Improves To 3-0 As Starter
-
1:52
Buccaneers at Seahawks: How Do The Bucs Avoid Getting Behind Early?
-
1:58
Lions at Bengals: Is This Season Salvageable for the Bengals?
-
0:50
Adam's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Starts
-
1:34
Adam's NFL Week 5 Fantasy Sits
-
1:12
Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings Out Vs Rams
-
1:17
Matthew Stafford Playing As A Top-5 QB At Age 37