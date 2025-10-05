Skip to Main Content
Eagles vs. Broncos live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as Philadelphia looks to stay undefeated

Can Bo Nix pull a road upset in Week 5?

In one of the most interesting games of Week 5, one of the NFL's two remaining undefeated teams puts its 4-0 record on the line as the Philadelphia Eagles play host to the visiting Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Despite some consternation about their offense and some closer-than-expected calls in their games to date, the Eagles are 4-0. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are reportedly frustrated with their roles in the offense, though, and Saquon Barkley hasn't looked the same so far this year as he did a year ago. Still, the defense has looked fantastic, and the Eagles just keep stacking wins on top of each other.

The Broncos are back to .500 after dominating the Bengals on Monday night, having bounced back from consecutive losses to the Colts and Chargers. They've yet to beat another truly good team, though, and now they have to go on the road to play in one of the toughest environments in football. Bo Nix and the offense have yet to get truly untracked, and they have a tough test on Sunday, but the defense has proven capable of keeping the Broncos in any game. 

Will the Eagles remain unbeaten, or will the Broncos pull off the upset to hand them their first loss of the season? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Broncos live

  • Date: Sunday, October 5 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Eagles -4.5; O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Eagles respond with a FG

Philly drove deep into Denver territory but stalled out inside the 10-yard line. A Jake Elliott field goal ties the game 3-3.

Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 5:36 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 1:36 pm EDT
 
Landon Dickerson walks off

Dickerson has been dealing with injury issues on an off all season and it has clearly affected Philadelphia's offense. He just got rolled up on by a defender and had to limp off the field. Brett Toth comes in to replace him.

Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 5:33 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 1:33 pm EDT
 
A.J. Brown involved early

Brown has two catches on the Eagles' first two drives. That's as many catches as he had all of last week.

Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 5:28 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 1:28 pm EDT
 
Fumble overturned, Broncos get FG

The arm was coming forward before the ball was knocked out so the Broncos got the ball back. But Nix's third-down pass over the middle fell incomplete, so they settled for a 55-yard field goal from Wil Lutz. It's 3-0 Broncos midway through the first quarter.

Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 5:23 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 1:23 pm EDT
 
FUMBLE! (maybe)

This play will be reviewed but they called it a fumble on the field by Bo Nix. It looks like his arm was coming forward but I can't tell if Cooper DeJean knocked the ball fully out of his hands before his forward motion started. We'll have to see more replays when they come back from the commercial break.

Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 5:19 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 1:19 pm EDT
 
Broncos convert fourth down

Denver went for it on fourth-and-2 at around Philly's 40-yard line. The Broncos motioned the tight end under center and went with a hard count and it drew the Eagles offside. Not sure why you'd bite on a tight-end sneak from more than 2 yards away, but they did. Denver is driving with a chance to take the lead.

Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 5:18 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 1:18 pm EDT
 
Eagles go three-and-out

Three plays, three pass attempts, three very out-of-rhythm throws for Jalen Hurts, only one of which was completed. He found A.J. Brown late in the down on second down before over-throwing his tight end deep down the field on third. Broncos get a nice return from Marvin Mims Jr. on the punt.

Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 5:09 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 1:09 pm EDT
 
Broncos go three-and-out

After a pair of runs by J.K. Dobbins, Bo Nix tried to throw deep for Courtland Sutton, who seemed to have the ball go right through his hands. Looked like he had a chance to make a play on the ball deep down the field but instead the Broncos punt it away.

Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 5:06 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 1:06 pm EDT
 
Broncos inactives
Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 3:37 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:37 am EDT
 
Eagles inactives
Jared Dubin
October 5, 2025, 3:36 PM
Oct. 05, 2025, 11:36 am EDT
