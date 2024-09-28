The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in an NFC battle that could prove to have postseason implications on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Both teams are 2-1; Tampa Bay is 1-1 at home, while Philadelphia is 1-0 on the road. The Eagles are looking to build off their 15-12 Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints, while the Bucs are looking to bounce back from their 26-7 home loss to the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Philadelphia. These teams met in last year's playoffs, with Tampa Bay winning 32-9 in the Wild Card round.

Kickoff in Tampa, Florida is at 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Eagles odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 42.5 points.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -1.5

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over/under: 42.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -123, Bucs +103

Why the Eagles can cover

Saquon Barkley was a one-man wrecking crew for the Eagles as he rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 8.6 yards per carry against the Saints in Week 3. Barkley scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to seal the win for Philadelphia. The former Penn State star has been outstanding in his first three games with the Eagles, rushing for 351 yards and four touchdowns, and catching 10 passes for 51 yards and a score.

Jalen Hurts remains an X-factor for the Eagles. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, and he puts constant pressure on opposing defenses. Through three games, Hurts has thrown for 772 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 143 yards and a score.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers suffered a massive upset loss in Week 3 at the hands of the Denver Broncos. The Bucs will be at home again for this game, in what is shaping up to be a nice bounce-back spot for Todd Bowles' team. Home underdogs have fared well in the NFL thus far, and Tampa Bay will be getting points in this spot.

Outside of the loss to Denver, Baker Mayfield had been playing the best football of his career. Through three games, Mayfield has thrown for 637 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's rushed for 55 yards and a score. Tampa Bay could get a huge boost with defensive tackle Vita Vea trending towards playing in Week 4.

