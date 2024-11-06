The 2024 NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday, but not before several teams made last-minute deals to spice up their lineups for the stretch run. In total, 17 different trades were finalized within three weeks of this year's in-season cutoff, sending multiple Pro Bowlers to new homes.

A lot can change between now and the offseason, when all 32 teams will once again be permitted to deal players. Until then, here's an early look at some candidates to be back on the block in 2025:

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 68.1 YDs 2560 TD 11 INT 10 YD/Att 7.49 View Profile

Smith's gunslinging is bittersweet, keeping Seattle alive in the NFC West while also putting the Seahawks in trouble. Whether or not you're a believer, he's ripe for a potential move at age 34, on a contract that expires after 2025, and under a new head coach in Mike Macdonald who's in the middle of redefining the program. Some quarterback-needy club would likely be happy to adopt his live arm as a placeholder.

Derek Carr NO • QB • #4 CMP% 67.9 YDs 1225 TD 9 INT 4 YD/Att 7.7 View Profile

The Saints typically refuse to rebuild, but firing head coach Dennis Allen and trading star cornerback Marshon Lattimore in a span of two days indicates team brass has finally accepted it's time for a rebuild. That spells trouble for Carr, who's been just so-so in between injuries, and will be 34 entering a 2025 contract year. The one holdup: He's got a no-trade clause, meaning it's more likely he'll be outright released.

Deebo Samuel SF • WR • #1 TAR 39 REC 24 REC YDs 406 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Samuel's been the subject of trade rumors just about every other year, only to keep returning to San Francisco and bringing both physicality and explosiveness as a utility man. Brandon Aiyuk's injury could only enhance his internal value. Still, with both Brock Purdy and George Kittle potentially due new deals, the 49ers might rather auction Samuel, who has an injury history, for a relatively sizable return.

The Eagles aren't going to part with a key pass catcher easily, but general manager Howie Roseman has a knack for thinking ahead. And Goedert, while a locker-room staple, will be 30 in January with a fairly extensive injury history. Grant Calcaterra has filled in admirably this season, and Philadelphia also dealt for No. 3 wideout Jahan Dotson this summer. It's not like Jalen Hurts' cupboard would be bare.

Bitonio is one of the few reliable offensive players in the Browns lineup, racking up more than 150 career starts on the interior. That said, Kevin Stefanski and Co. will be hard-pressed not to consider any and all trade offers as they navigate an ugly lineup saddled by a particular bloated quarterback contract. At 33, with a deal that expires after 2025, the six-time Pro Bowler could be a solid find for a contender.

The Bengals' top sack artist openly sought a trade prior to this season, only to return for the penultimate year of his $60 million contract. Would Cincinnati be crazy to deal a Pro Bowler who currently leads the NFL with 11 sacks, and boasts more than 70 for his career? Not if Ja'Marr Chase still needs a new deal, and they need to restock the rest of the defense, in order to aid Joe Burrow's quest for a title.

The eighth-year veteran remains a disruptor at the heart of the Colts' defensive line, registering at least five tackles for loss in five of his last six seasons. Indianapolis is in no position to be stingy with potential trade chips, though, especially as it tries to resort the quarterback spot moving forward. And Stewart, at 31 with a contract running only through 2025, could make more sense for a contending defensive line.

Bosa's days as a game-wrecker appear to be over, and his lucrative contract all but demands the Chargers pursue a change of course in 2025, when he's due more than $36 million. A team with excess salary cap space could be open to eating some of that, or renegotiating his deal as part of a trade. With four double-digit sack seasons and close to 100 career games played, he'll have value somewhere.

It's a mild surprise Clowney didn't get moved this season, but perhaps he made it clear he'd rather be in the Carolinas, where he grew up. The 31-year-old journeyman is like an on-again, off-again force off the edge, so he'll be due for a sack resurgence in 2025, the final year of his current contract. The Panthers, meanwhile, could use all the draft capital they can get as they look to progress their perpetual rebuild.

Just about every Browns player could -- or should -- be available, but Newsome actually offers some long-term upside. The 2021 first-round pick is still just 24, and showed gradual signs of improvement in each of his first three seasons. He's yet to emerge as a lockdown cover man, and has had a minimal impact on this year's Browns defense, but could intrigue a club that needs more youth on the boundary.