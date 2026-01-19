Fresh off the first losing season of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era, the Kansas City Chiefs may decide to turn to a familiar face to help the team rebound in 2026. The Chiefs have reportedly requested permission to interview Eric Bieniemy, the team's former offensive coordinator who is currently serving as the running backs coach of the Chicago Bears.

If granted, Bieniemy would interview for the offensive coordinator position currently being held by Matt Nagy, who is in the running for several head-coaching openings.

Bieniemy, 56, helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls during his five-year run as the team's offensive coordinator from 2018-22. During that time, the Chiefs boasted one of the NFL's most potent offenses, led by Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City continued to have success on offense despite the departure of former All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill following his departure after the 2021 season.

Ranking head coaching vacancies: Which of these eight remaining jobs is the most desirable? Jared Dubin

Despite the Chiefs' success over that span, Bieniemy did not receive any serious consideration for available head-coaching positions at that time. Because of that, he accepted a lateral move to the Washington Commanders in 2023, allowing him to call plays. He lasted just one year in Washington as the team struggled through a 4-13 season.

Bieniemy then had a brief tenure as UCLA's associate head coach and offensive coordinator before landing in Chicago as part of Ben Johnson's initial staff. This season, the Bears finished third in the NFL in both rushing yards and third in average yards per carry as running backs D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai respectively ran for 1,087 and 783 yards and a combined 14 touchdowns.

A former NFL running back, Bieniemy spent five years as a running backs coach in the college ranks before serving the same role with the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. During that time, he worked closely with Adrian Peterson, who was named to four straight Pro Bowls during his time with Bieniemy.

Bieniemy also served as the Chiefs' running backs coach for five years before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018, which was Mahomes' first season as the team's starting quarterback. That season, the Chiefs led the NFL in scoring while Mahomes threw a league-high 50 touchdowns. The Chiefs won their first of three Super Bowls over a five-year span the following season.