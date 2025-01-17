The Washington Commanders didn't have anywhere close to postseason aspirations in 2024, at least externally, following the start of a new regime with the hires of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters.

However, not only did the Commanders exceed their preseason win total of 6.5, they nearly doubled it with a 12-5 regular season. Then, they upset the third-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 23-20, in the wild card round to set up a divisional round duel with the top-seeded, 15-2 Detroit Lions. So how did Quinn's squad do it?

Obviously, picking 2023 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall in the 2024 draft helped, to say the least. Daniels broke the league's rookie quarterback records for both completion percentage (69.0%) and rushing yards (891) in 2024 to inject explosive playmaking back into the Commanders attack while working with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Although, Washington wouldn't have even made the playoffs this season if Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. hadn't turned around the NFL's worst defense from the 2023 season.

There might not be someone more qualified, outside of the current Commanders team, to explain why Quinn and others in the new Washington regime have turned the team around than CBS Sports NFL Today analyst Matt Ryan, who was Quinn's former franchise quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta had missed the postseason in consecutive seasons in 2013 and 2014 following playoff appearances in four of Ryan's first five seasons from 2008-2012. The Falcons hired Quinn in 2015, and after an 8-8 record in Year 1 together, Ryan won the 2016 NFL MVP and in tandem with Quinn, led Atlanta to a Super Bowl LI appearance that same season as NFC champions.

"I love Dan. I think his energy resonates with players. I think he gets the best effort out of guys, and I think that's shown on their defense, like the effort that they play with has been awesome, so I think that plays a big factor into it," Ryan said on the phone on Wednesday. "I don't discount the [free agency] addition of a veteran guy like a [linebacker] Bobby Wagner too in terms of the professionalism, the approach, the preparation, the knowing what it takes to play at the highest level and guys seeing that. The trickle down effect from that I think is real. I think that was, not only from the production standpoint on the defensive side of the ball, but the growth and development of that group around him [was huge]. The trade for Marshon Lattimore, right? It was a little touch and go at the beginning of the game [against the Buccaneers], but I think like they've been aggressive in some of the moves that they've made. I think that's a big part of it."

Commanders defense last two seasons, NFL Ranks 2023 2024 PPG allowed 30.5 PPG (Last) 23.0 (18th) Total YPG allowed 388.9 (Last) 326.9 (13th) Pass YPG allowed 262.2 (Last) 189.5 (3rd) 3rd Down conversion pct allowed 41.6% (28th) 38.2% (15th) QB Pressure Pct 30% (31st) 35.3% (12th) Sacks 39 (26th) 43 (T-11th) Pass TD allowed 39 (Last) 25 (T-15th) Passer Rating allowed 105.7 (Last) 93.9 (19th)

Ryan also feels Quinn altered his approach in a tremendous way over his three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator from 2021-2023, something Quinn himself admitted at the NFL Scouting Combine last year. The current Commanders head coach credited his time with the Cowboys on Mike McCarthy's staff with helping him make both schematic and and leadership shifts.

"I think Dan's growth too during his time in Dallas in like an honest evaluation of what he was as a coach, and the need for change and to grow and adapt and develop. I think that was huge. The staff that he put together, right? I think that's so hard for first-year head coaches to get the staff right because not everybody you want is available, but I thought Dan put together a really good staff," Ryan said. "Joe Witt on the defensive side of the ball. I think Kliff on the offensive side of the ball was a perfect matchup for Jayden. Then, they got it right at the quarterback position, and you know as well as I do, that matters. So the combination of all those things. It's not just one, but the combination of all those things I think has led to the quick turnaround. I really think they've, in my opinion, exceeded expectations coming into the season."

Why Washington has a chance at Detroit and how to build for the future

Missing the postseason for three consecutive seasons, like Ryan's Falcons did from 2013-2015 and like the Commanders did from 2021-2023, can mess with a team's psyche. On top of what Daniels can do, Ryan thinks the Commanders could have a shot to challenge the Lions on Saturday and the rest of the NFC in future years because of the breath of fresh air Quinn provides mentally for the organization.

"I think they're dangerous because of the belief that they've had coming into it, the playoffs, and the belief that starts with Dan," Ryan said. "He instills in the guys, but the belief that Jayden has brought to that team too as they continue. [General manager] Adam Peters has done a great job, but as they continue to be able to build that roster and get depth and add some more players, they're dangerous, at least in my opinion, in the NFC moving forward."

Teams that do have a franchise quarterback have internal debates every offseason about how to best support their guy. Given Ryan experienced life in the NFL as the quarterback that a team was building their organization around, he's got a few ideas on a best approach for Quinn and Peters going forward: Add one more dynamic pass catcher to complement Pro Bowl, No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and then proceed to pour resources through free agency and the draft into the defense. Every season the Falcons missed the playoffs with Ryan, with the exception of 2009 when he suffered a turf toe injury, Atlanta had a scoring defense ranked in the bottom half of the NFL. It's Ryan's wish for Daniels to receive continued support and improvement from his defense throughout his pro football career.

"I think the biggest thing defense always plays, right?" Ryan said. "Defense ... always plays for you, and I think Dan will build that. I think Adam will build that, in my opinion. Depth on the offensive line is always important. I think they need one more piece in the passing game opposite Terry McLaurin. They've had a lot of good role players step up for them [in the passing game]. I think [tight end] Zach Ertz has made some unbelievable plays for them. Maybe another piece or two in the passing game, which seems realistic for them given where they're at. That's what I would encourage them to do."