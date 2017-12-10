Ex-Panthers GM Dave Gettleman expected to be Giants' next general manager
Gettleman is a near perfect fit with the Giants, and it would be an upset if anyone else gets the job
The Giants are beginning their search for a new general manager -- with a coaching search to follow -- and will give former team executive Dave Gettleman significant consideration for the job, league sources said. There is already a strong sense around the league than any other hire would be an upset.
Gettleman is well regarded by Giants ownership and was in contention to get their general manager job in 2007, when Jerry Reese was hired. Gettleman went on to become general manager of the Carolina Panthers before being fired before this season. Gettleman already has a strong rapport with acting general manager Kevin Abrams, the team's assistant general manager who is a candidate for the job himself and who the Giants intend to retain in the next regime, league sources said.
Ownership is using former Giants executive Ernie Accorsi to assist with the search, and it is well known how highly Accorsi thinks of Abrams and Gettleman. It's already known how well Abrams and Gettleman can work together, and while Gettleman had some issues in relations with players and the media during his stint in Carolina -- which included a Super Bowl appearance -- that's not a concern in this instance. Reese traditionally only met with the media a few times a year, and Gettleman is already well versed in the corporate culture of the Giants and how ownership prefers to operate, and the transition would be minimal. (John Dorsey would have also fit this model and was someone the Giants had interest in, but the Browns quickly hired Dorsey within hours of firing ex-GM Sashi Brown last week.)
Mara very much wants an established GM, with the season in tatters and the Giants in line to draft a potential franchise quarterback in the spring. He has hinted that this process could be completed before the season ends, which would limit it to candidates who are not currently employed by an NFL team, per league tampering regulations.
-
Browns began targeting new GM in October
The Browns conducted a clandestine search for a new GM while Sashi Brown was still in char...
-
Shazier's prognosis remains optimistic
The Steelers linebacker suffered a scary injury on Monday night that required spinal surge...
-
McCloughan, Redskins set for arbitration
McCloughan is looking to recoup the $2.8 million remaining on his contract when terminated
-
Bills expected to start Nathan Peterman
Tyrod Taylor injured his knee last week against the Patriots
-
Browns hired Dorsey before NYG interview
Cleveland's new general manager had an interview with New York scheduled for this week
-
Week 14 NFL odds, picks: Patriots cover
Our computer model simulated every Week 13 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
Add a Comment