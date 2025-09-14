Week 2 of the NFL regular season continues on Sunday, and new users can win big with the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. There will be 13 total games today, with several divisional matchups. including Giants vs. Cowboys (-5.5), Bills vs. Jets (+6.5), and Bears vs. Lions (-6.5). There's also the big Super Bowl rematch of Eagles vs. Chiefs. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Sunday's NFL slate, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Sunday NFL betting preview

In NFL betting, the Cleveland Browns (0-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (0-1) play in an AFC North tilt at 1 p.m. The Ravens are 12.5-point favorites in today's NFL odds, and the over/under is 45.5. SportsLine's model projects that the Baltimore will cover the spread in 59% of simulations.

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers head into this game as 3.5-point favorites in today's NFL odds, with an over/under of 40.5. Claim $300 in bonus bets at FanDuel here:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.