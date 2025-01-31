Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Bold predictions for Super Bowl LIX: Big day for tight ends

We gave you some early Super Bowl predictions on Monday, and now, we're going to close out the week by giving you some bold predictions for the Big Game.

Here are three predictions from Tyler Sullivan:

Saquon Barkley tops 100 yards. "Kansas City has gone 18 straight playoff games without allowing an individual 100-yard rusher. They Chiefs have also NEVER allowed a 100-yard rusher in the playoffs with Steve Spagnuolo as the defensive coordinator. Expanding it even further, the last time they allowed a 100-yard rusher overall came back in Week 1 against Lamar Jackson. So, a player topping 100 yards on the ground is essentially unprecedented against these Chiefs in the playoffs, but Barkley likely breaks the mold in this matchup." Travis Kelce breaks his own Super Bowl record. "Kelce is going break his own record for the most receiving yards by a tight end in Super Bowl history. He set that mark in Super Bowl LV against the Buccaneers when he registered 133 yards receiving. Already this postseason, Kelce has a 117-yard game under his belt, so he's showing he's capable of taking over." Dallas Goedert leads the Eagles in receiving yards. "In an offense that boasts two star wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, this is arguably the boldest of predictions, but Dallas Goedert has an enticing matchup against the Chiefs. The Kansas City defense has been pretty susceptible to tight ends this season, allowing the most receiving yards per game to the position in the entire league."

Sullivan made a total of five bold predictions and you can check his full list of prognostications here.

2. Pro Bowl highlights: NFC off to hot start thanks to Jared Goff

The Pro Bowl is a two-day event this year and after the first night of action, the NFC is absolutely dominating.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday with the first day of the Pro Bowl Games and I'm not going to lie, it was actually pretty entertaining to watch. If you missed it, here's a quick recap of what went down:

You can get a full recap of Thursday's action by clicking here. After the first night of challenges, the NFC leads the AFC, 14-7.

There will be even more points up for grabs on Sunday. If you're planning to watch, here's what you need to know:

Date: Feb. 2 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Location: Orlando, Florida

As you may or may not know, there is no actual football game this year. If you tune in on Sunday, here's what you'll see (event descriptions from the NFL)

Punt Perfect : Two players (one punter, one non-punter) from each conference punt from the 35-yard line, attempting to place as many punts as possible in one minute (or 12 punts) into a set of six buckets in the end zone. Each bucket is worth one point, with every fourth punt worth three points. The two players with the highest combined score will be the winners.

: Two players (one punter, one non-punter) from each conference punt from the 35-yard line, attempting to place as many punts as possible in one minute (or 12 punts) into a set of six buckets in the end zone. Each bucket is worth one point, with every fourth punt worth three points. The two players with the highest combined score will be the winners. Madden NFL 25 Competition : Two AFC players and two NFC players meet in a high-stakes showdown in Madden NFL 25. The entire event, hosted by Charissa Thompson and Kurt Benkert, will be streamed live on EA Sports Madden's Twitch channel on Saturday, Feb. 1, with a full replay available on the NFL's YouTube channel. In addition to being streamed live on Saturday, ESPN will air a clip as part of Sunday's Pro Bowl Games coverage.

: Two AFC players and two NFC players meet in a high-stakes showdown in Madden NFL 25. The entire event, hosted by Charissa Thompson and Kurt Benkert, will be streamed live on EA Sports Madden's Twitch channel on Saturday, Feb. 1, with a full replay available on the NFL's YouTube channel. In addition to being streamed live on Saturday, ESPN will air a clip as part of Sunday's Pro Bowl Games coverage. The Great Football Race : Six players from each conference will face off in a relay race consisting of five different challenges, culminating with a sled push. The team to cross the finish line first wins and earns three points for their conference.

: Six players from each conference will face off in a relay race consisting of five different challenges, culminating with a sled push. The team to cross the finish line first wins and earns three points for their conference. Tug-of-War: A five-on-five demonstration of teamwork, strength and strategy, and positioned above a foam pit, players are challenged to pull backwards on the rope, attempting to move the opposing team in their direction. The competition will be the best of three, and the winner who pulls the opposing team into the foam pit twice wins and earns three points for their conference.

The Pro Bowl Games will be capped off with a 7 vs. 7 flag football game between the AFC and NFC.

3. Ranking active quarterbacks who have never won a Super Bowl



Getty Images

If quarterbacks around the NFL have learned one thing over the past few years, it's that winning a Super Bowl ring is almost impossible because Patrick Mahomes is winning all of them. With Jalen Hurts aiming to win his first Lombardi this year, we thought it would be a good time to rank the best active quarterbacks who have never won a Super Bowl. If the Eagles beat the Chiefs, Hurts won't be eligible for this ranking next year, but for now, he's on the list.

Here's our top-five ranking of best active quarterbacks to never win a Super Bowl (via Jeff Kerr):

1. Lamar Jackson. "Jackson is set to become a three-time MVP this season, adding to the resume of being one of the best quarterbacks to never win the Super Bowl (much less appear in one). ... Jackson is the only quarterback with multiple seasons of 3,000+ passing yards and 800+ receiving yards (three), and the only quarterback with 4,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards in a season."

2. Josh Allen. "Allen has the most total touchdowns ever for a player after his first seven seasons (262) and is on the verge of finishing top-two in MVP voting this year."

3. Jalen Hurts. "The Eagles have made the playoffs every year with Hurts as the starting quarterback and have a 46-20 record with Hurts as the starter. The .697 win percentage is fifth-best by a starting quarterback since the 1970 merger."

4. Joe Burrow. "The Bengals quarterback already has compiled a 5-2 postseason record and rallied to beat Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC Championship -- but he also hasn't been to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons."

5. Jared Goff. "Goff has been to the Super Bowl with the Rams and reached a conference championship game with two different teams in his nine NFL seasons. He's developed into one of the game's top quarterbacks with the Lions, making two Pro Bowls in his four seasons there."

Kerr ranked a total of 10 quarterbacks and you can see his full list here.

4. Under-the-radar moves made by the Chiefs and Eagles that helped them get to the Super Bowl

Although the Chiefs make it look easy, getting to the Super Bowl is actually pretty difficult. Not only does it take a lot of luck, but teams usually need a few smaller moves to pay off during the season that eventually help them get to the Super Bowl. With that in mind, Jared Dubin took a look at several under-the-radar moves that each team made to help them get to New Orleans this year.

CHIEFS

Drafting CB Jaylen Watson. "The difference in Kansas City's passing-game performance this season in the games where Watson has been healthy and those where he wasn't is enormous. He was kind of an afterthought as a seventh-round pick in a draft where the Chiefs selected five defensive backs, but he's become a terrific outside corner and figures to play a huge role in the Super Bowl against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith."

"The difference in Kansas City's passing-game performance this season in the games where Watson has been healthy and those where he wasn't is enormous. He was kind of an afterthought as a seventh-round pick in a draft where the Chiefs selected five defensive backs, but he's become a terrific outside corner and figures to play a huge role in the Super Bowl against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith." Bringing Kareem Hunt back to Kansas City. "Hunt was on the street when the Chiefs signed him earlier this season in the wake of Isiah Pacheco's injury. At first, it didn't seem like he would have all that much of a role. Kansas City liked Carson Steele and he played quite a bit in the game where Pacheco got injured. But then Steele fumbled on the first drive of Pacheco's first game out, Hunt got a shot and he excelled in relief. He hasn't broken hardly any big runs this season, but he's done a good job of converting in short yardage and avoided negative runs, and that's what the team needed with its starter out and then not fully healthy upon return."

You can check out all of Kansas City's under-the-radar moves here.

EAGLES

Switching Zack Baun's position. "Signing Baun is officially no longer an under-the-radar move. He's a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. But the big key to that has gone undersold. They turned an edge rusher -- an edge rusher who mostly played special teams because he wasn't effective rushing off the edge -- into a middle linebacker! That's a transition that basically never happens, but Baun did it with relative ease and in such a way that he was one of the small handful of best defenders in the entire league."

"Signing Baun is officially no longer an under-the-radar move. He's a Defensive Player of the Year finalist. But the big key to that has gone undersold. They turned an edge rusher -- an edge rusher who mostly played special teams because he wasn't effective rushing off the edge -- into a middle linebacker! That's a transition that basically never happens, but Baun did it with relative ease and in such a way that he was one of the small handful of best defenders in the entire league." Switching Mekhi Becton's position. "Speaking of position switches ... Becton was drafted to be a star left tackle for the Jets yet issues with injuries, weight and conditioning kept him off the field for most of his tenure in New York. The Eagles signed him for a cheap this past offseason and moved him to right guard, and the rest is history."

Dubin listed a total of four under-the-radar moves for the Eagles and you can check out all of them here.

5. Eagles have to overcome a wild curse if they want to beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the one game of the season where we have to cover every possible angle of the game and this angle might be the wildest: Kirk Cousins is going to take down the Eagles.

That might sound crazy, especially since Cousins isn't even playing in the Super Bowl, but he could end up having a direct impact on the game thanks to the "Curse of Kirk Cousins."

Let's take a look at the curse:

The curse of Cousins. If you've never heard about this curse, it's pretty simple: Since Cousins entered the NFL in 2012, no team has ever won the Super Bowl in the same season where they lost to him. If Cousins was the starter for a game and he beat you, the curse then kept you from winning the Super Bowl that year.

If you've never heard about this curse, it's pretty simple: Since Cousins entered the NFL in 2012, no team has ever won the Super Bowl in the same season where they lost to him. If Cousins was the starter for a game and he beat you, the curse then kept you from winning the Super Bowl that year. Why this will impact the Eagles. Cousins started a total of 14 games in 2024 and one of those game came against the Eagles. Back in Week 2, Cousins threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns to lead Atlanta to a 22-21 upset win over the Eagles, who were favored by 5.5 points. The Eagles lost to Cousins, which immediately cursed them to not win the Super Bowl this season.

Cousins started a total of 14 games in 2024 and one of those game came against the Eagles. Back in Week 2, Cousins threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns to lead Atlanta to a 22-21 upset win over the Eagles, who were favored by 5.5 points. The Eagles lost to Cousins, which immediately cursed them to not win the Super Bowl this season. Teams that have fallen victim to the curse. A total of 15 teams have made the playoffs after losing to Cousins in the regular season and of the previous 14 before the Eagles, none of them won the Super Bowl and only ONE of them even made it to the big game (2023 49ers). The Packers were the TOP SEED in the NFC in both 2020 and 2021, but they lost to Cousins in both seasons, which cursed them to not win the Super Bowl.

If you want to know more about the curse, you can check it out here. And of course, if you don't read the full story, you will be cursed.

6. Extra points: Justin Tucker accused of inappropriate behavior during massage sessions

USATSI

