While he is enjoying life as a retired NFL quarterback, Derek Carr isn't entirely ruling out a possible comeback at some point down the road.

Carr, 34, retired in May following an 11-year career with the Raiders and Saints. He said that his agent has been voluntarily keeping him in the loop regarding possible NFL opportunities.

"He said, 'At least give me Thanksgiving to try and convince you,'" Carr said of his agent during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show.

Carr was asked as a follow-up if he would ever consider a return to football.

"I wouldn't say, no, never, because I've learned that when I say never, it usually happens," he said. "I think we've all probably learned that. So for me, right now, I'm training because I love to train, like, that's gonna be the rest of my life. I love to train. I throw a football every now and then out in the front with my kids and with my buddy, you know, for fun, because it's part of my rehab still for my shoulder. You know, I'm still just trying to get that back right from getting the shot and doing the rehab and all that.

"And so I'm still doing those things. And so I always felt like, even though I'm done, if God wanted me to do it, I've got to be ready. I don't want to go out there and not be ready, you know. So I'll be ready, but I'm not coming back. Like, right now, today, I'm not coming back."

As Carr alluded to, he is still working his way back from a significant shoulder injury that many assumed contributed to his decision to retire. Even if he wanted to play football again, Carr's shoulder would obviously have to be healthy enough for him to perform at the level required of a starting NFL quarterback.

Carr made it pretty clear that, at this point, he has no burning desire to make a comeback. As it currently stands, Carr had a successful career that included four Pro Bowl berths and the title as the Raiders' career passing leader. Carr is also largely responsible for the Raiders' only two playoff appearances since the franchise's last Super Bowl appearance back in 2002.

Carr is keeping himself busy in retirement. Along with dabbling in broadcasting, Carr is coaching his two middle-aged sons. He said that he often mimics his former coach, Jon Gruden, during his sons' practices.

At this point, it appears that the odds of Carr playing pro football again are slim. That being said, it seems that Carr would at least consider a comeback if the right opportunity presented itself.