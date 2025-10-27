New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a dislocated ankle during his team's 38-20 loss on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles and underwent surgery shortly after. Skattebo made his first public statement on Monday -- just over 24 hours after the injury -- and expressed gratitude toward the city of Philadelphia for taking care of him.

"Thank you everyone for the support," Skattebo wrote on X." Surgery went well. I just want to thank the city of Philly for taking the best care of me. Every moment I spent in the hospital with family and friends I felt loved and supported in every way thank you to the doctors, surgeons, and staff that did their best work on me. This is just the beginning of my journey and I can't wait to show you guys all about it!!! GOD has a plan for me. stick the course and it will all work itself out. BRB."

Cam Skattebo injury: Giants rookie sensation suffers dislocated ankle vs. Eagles, undergoes surgery Carter Bahns

The Giants released a statement saying that Skattebo underwent successful surgery on his dislocated ankle at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital Presbyterian campus.

On Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Skattebo received a visit from Eagles Chief of Security Dom DiSandro, known by most as "Big Dom," in the hospital.DiSandro delivered pizza and cheesesteaks to him in the hospital.

Skattebo, the No. 105 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Arizona State, was off to a phenomenal start to his first season in the league. Skattebo rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries and caught 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Before being carted off the field with the ankle injury with 8:07 remaining in the second quarter, Skattebo caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from fellow rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to tie the game at 7-7. In likely the final game of his rookie campaign, Skattebo finished with three carries for 12 yards.

"I was devastated," Dart said. "That's my boy. Seeing him go down and reacting to what happened, it sucks. It's the worst part of this game."