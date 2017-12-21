Giants interview ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for general manager opening

The Giants interviewed Louis Riddick for their vacant general manager opening on Thursday. According to the Giants' news release, Riddick interviewed with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, and former GM Ernie Accorsi, who is assisting with the hiring process as a consultant.

Riddick, 48, is currently an analyst for ESPN, but he also boasts front office experience. He worked for the Redskins from 2001-07 and the Eagles from 2008-13. Last offseason, Riddick interviewed with the 49ers for their GM opening -- a job that eventually went to John Lynch. It's also worth noting that Riddick has been connected to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in the past. McDaniels is considered a hot head coaching candidate and the Giants are in need of a new coach.

Riddick's interview comes a day after the Giants interviewed ex-Panthers GM Dave Gettleman, who is regarded as the favorite. The Giants have also interviewed Marc Ross, their vice president of player evaluation, for the job, which was vacated when they fired ex-GM Jerry Reese and coach Ben McAdoo earlier this month after the Giants started the year with a 2-10 record. They're now 2-12 one year after they journeyed to the postseason.

Whoever ends up getting the job will have to decide what to do with Eli Manning, the 36-year-old franchise legend who is owed $22.2 million next year. McAdoo benched Manning for a game earlier this season, which ended Manning's historic starting streak, in favor of Geno Smith. Eventually, McAdoo said that he planned for rookie Davis Webb to garner some reps. But when McAdoo got fired, interim coach Steve Spagnuolo gave Manning his job back.

As NJ.com's James Kratch pointed out, Riddick has already commented on the Manning situation. Here's what he said:

"There's a number of different things you can wind up doing with him," Riddick said. "I mean, if you're not going to find out what they have with Davis Webb, then it probably makes sense to go ahead and keep him." [...] "If you're going to move him, you'd have to trade him, more so than cut him," Riddick said."Why would you just cut him and not get anything back when you know there's going to be a market for him?" [...] "Drafting a young player has to be on the ticket anyway, just by virtue of the fact that you know [Manning is] closer to the end then the beginning," Riddick said. "There's a lot of different moving parts here. But I think everybody will win in the end. I think Eli will get what he wants, and I think the Giants will just move on into the future."

Of course, just because Riddick made those comments as an ESPN analyst doesn't mean he would have to stick to them as the Giants' GM. But while we're on the topic of Riddick's previous comments, let's take a look at this tweet from last year:

Josh McDaniels gets it. Guy knows how to scheme around own weakness and attack vulnerabilities in opponent as well as anyone. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 13, 2016

We're probably getting too far ahead of ourselves -- after all, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that Gettleman is considered the favorite to wind up as the Giants' general manager and there's no way to know for sure if Riddick would even want McDaniels as his head coach -- but the idea of a Riddick-McDaniels combination should be enticing to Giants fans.