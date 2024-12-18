The Atlanta Falcons will debut a new starting quarterback when they play host to the New York Giants on Sunday, with rookie Michael Penix Jr. replacing Kirk Cousins. It turns out the Giants are also set for a change under center, with coach Brian Daboll telling reporters Wednesday that Drew Lock is on track to return to the lineup and start Week 16.

Lock had been New York's starter for two straight games beginning on Thanksgiving, when fellow reserve Tommy DeVito was nursing an injury, but missed Week 15's loss to the Baltimore Ravens due to injuries of his own. DeVito is now battling a concussion, enabling Lock to reclaim the first-team opportunity against Atlanta.

Drew Lock NYG • QB • #2 CMP% 51.1 YDs 414 TD 0 INT 2 YD/Att 4.6 View Profile

The former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks veteran struggled mightily in his two previous winless starts, completing just 51% of his throws with two interceptions. His absence in Week 15, along with DeVito's exit, forced the Giants to rely on journeyman third-stringer Tim Boyle, who just joined the club in late November.

Lock did go 1-1 as an emergency starter for Seattle in 2023. On Sunday, he'll try to keep the Giants from falling to 2-13 on the 2024 season, though a win could affect New York's chances at securing the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.