The New York Giants are the worst team in the NFL, losers of 10 straight and on track to claim the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That doesn't mean their players are packing it in for the final two games of the 2024 season, with several arguing this week their true character will be on display at the finish line.

"It's really just an individual battle [for] everybody and showing who they are, their character, to come out here and try to play as hard as they can knowing that our season isn't what we expected it to be," pass rusher Brian Burns said, via ESPN. "It would be the easy way to hang it up, quit and just let the season go out how it is. It's going to be a lot tougher for [us] to still fight in these games."

The Giants (2-13) will play host to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday before closing their season against the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. Both games are also opportunities for players to improve their own stock going into the 2025 offseason, offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said.

"[At] the end of the day, every single team is watching," he said, via ESPN. "Some guys may not be here next year, but by the way they're playing now, it may open up doors later in their careers because of how they played. ... [Keep] playing as hard as you can."

Fellow lineman Evan Neal echoed the sentiment this week.

"At this point in time it should be the 'why,'" he said. "Everybody has their own individual 'why' and why they play this game in the first place. And it's tough to have a losing season like this. But you have to still go out there and play. You've got to figure out a reason to play every week."