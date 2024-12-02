The New York Giants have started a different quarterback in each of their last three games. There was the final game of the Daniel Jones era back in Week 10. Then, Tommy DeVito started in Week 12, but was injured and replaced by Drew Lock for the team's Thanksgiving day loss to the Cowboys.

But they don't yet know who will take the field under center in their next game. At least, that's according to wide receiver Darius Slayton, who said Monday that no decision has been made on whether DeVito or Lock will start against the Saints in Week 14, according to northjersey.com.

DeVito, who was dealing with a forearm injury last week, did some throwing on Monday and is feeling better after missing the last game, according to ESPN.

DeVito went 21 of 31 for 189 scoreless yards in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 12. He also took four sacks and ran seven times for 32 yards. Lock, meanwhile, went 21 of 32 for 178 yards and an interception against the Cowboys, tacking on 57 yards and a score on the ground while taking five sacks. He also lost a fumble.

The fact that DeVito got the initial opportunity to take over for Jones would seem to point toward his being the starter if he's healthy enough to play. His struggles when given chances under center, though, would also seem to point toward the Giants not finding much in the way of success if he is back under center. Then again, given the Giants' chances of landing the No. 1 overall pick in thw 2025 NFL Draft, they might not want to find much success through the rest of this season anyway.