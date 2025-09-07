The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will kick off the NFL season, but there's another Week 1 matchup involving NFC East rivals when the New York Giants take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The total for Giants-Commanders sits at 45.5, and we can certainly expect to see some touchdowns in this game. So which players offer the best value to find the end zone in Landover, Md., on Sunday?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season right around the corner.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at the top anytime touchdown props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Giants-Commanders game, including more player props.

Top Giants-Commanders anytime touchdown props:

Chris Rodriguez Jr. +250

There is uncertainty with the Commanders' backfield after trading Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers, but Washington head coach Dan Quinn did say that Rodriguez will be replacing Robinson Jr. as the short-yardage back. Rodriguez has more familiarity with Kliff Kingsbury's system compared to hotshot rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and he has a much juicier ATD price than veteran tailback Austin Ekeler (+135). Rodriguez had a solid preseason, and I think he'll get valuable carries to start the season while the Commanders figure out their backfield rotation.

Darius Slayton +400

Slayton re-upped with the Giants on a three-year, $36 million deal (with $22 million guaranteed) this past offseason. Yet, he comes in flying under the radar this season, with the spotlight centered on second-year wideout Malik Nabers (+155 anytime TD odds). But given what the Giants gave Slayton, it's easy to envision they will be making him a key part of their weekly gameplans. With Russell Wilson under center in Week 1, Slayton fits the mold of a perfect Wilson moonball recipient.