In some people's eyes, the 2024 NFL league MVP award is a two-man race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman feels that another quarterback is more deserving of the award, though.

Aikman offered his take on the highly competitive MVP race during the Week 18 "Monday Night Football" showdown between the Lions and 49ers. The three-time Super Bowl championship quarterback didn't hesitate while volunteering his pick for MVP.

"No disrespect to anyone and the year they've had, but if I had a vote, it would go to Joe Burrow," said Aikman, who recently revealed that Burrow might already be his "favorite player of all-time."

Aikman's pick of Burrow is surprising because of the Bengals' record and current playoff predicament. Cincinnati is 8-8 and needs to beat the Steelers and have the Broncos and Dolphins lose their respective Week 18 games in order to make the playoffs. Conversely, Allen's Bills (who handed the Chiefs their only loss so far) have clinched the AFC's No. 2 for the playoffs, and Jackson's Ravens are one win away from capturing their second consecutive AFC North division crown.

While it is an individual award, voters tend to give the league MVP award to a player who is on a Super Bowl contending team. Only twice in league history has the MVP award been given to a player who was on a non-playoff team: Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas in 1967 and Bills running back O.J. Simpson in 1973. The Colts were 11-2-1 that year (only division champs made the playoffs back then). Simpson became the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season during his MVP campaign.

His team's record may be underwhelming, but Burrow's season has been anything but. He's currently on pace to lead the NFL in both passing yards and touchdown passes. Burrow became the 11th player in league history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in a season during Cincinnati's Week 17 win over Denver.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 69.8 YDs 4641 TD 42 INT 8 YD/Att 7.66 View Profile

Allen and Jackson have already enjoyed record-setting seasons. Earlier this year, Allen became the first player in NFL history to have multiple seasons with at least 25 touchdown passes and 12 touchdown runs. Jackson surpassed Michael Vick as the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history during Baltimore's Week 17 win over the Texans.

An MVP "dark horse" is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who this past Sunday became the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. Barkley will increase his MVP odds if he can break Eric Dickerson's single season rushing record in Week 18. Barkley needs 101 yards to break Dickerson's record, which has stood since 1984.