To start the 2024 NFL season, lower-cost quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Sam Darnold have actually fared better than the highest paid, raising questions about the sustainability of fielding a true contender with an expensive signal-caller. Why pay a premium, the reasoning goes, if you can instead spread money across the rest of the team, supporting a so-called "mid-tier" starter with a potentially elite lineup?

The reality is more complicated, of course, but the fact it's even a discussion speaks to this year's sudden surge of lesser-regarded quarterbacks. So how about this year's top-paid running backs? After years of both NFL teams and experts devaluing the position, this offseason saw a plethora of notable names cash in with big-money free-agent deals, seemingly restoring ball carriers as real weapons in a pass-happy era.

Are they living up to the hype? Justifying the splashy spending? Here's our early 2024 assessment of the 10 highest-paid running backs of this past offseason, plus which backs could be next to cash in:

Note: AAV denotes average annual value.

Contract: 4 years, $64 million (extension) | AAV: $19 million (1st among RBs)

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year earned his new deal, thanks to an MVP-esque run as the San Francisco 49ers' workhorse in 2023, but Achilles tendinitis has prevented him from taking a single snap this season. Now in Germany seeking help from a specialist (never a great sign for a quick recovery), his absence has at least been offset in San Francisco by Jordan Mason's smooth running behind a solid line.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 63 Yds 351 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Contract: 3 years, $37.75 million | AAV: $12.6 million (4th)

Aside from a single late-game drop in a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Barkley has been worth every penny for his former division rivals. D'Andre Swift had burst as the Eagles' No. 1 a year ago, but Barkley sheds tackles with so much more ease, and his home run ability has helped offset A.J. Brown's injury-related absence. It's not a stretch to suggest he's been Philly's MVP through three games.

Josh Jacobs GB • RB • #8 Att 62 Yds 278 TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Contract: 4 years, $48 million | AAV: $12 million (5th)

The former Las Vegas Raiders bulldozer hasn't been a threat in the pass game for Green Bay, but he's done plenty on the ground to make up for it. With star quarterback Jordan Love hurt since the end of Week 1, Jacobs has racked up the second-most rushing yards after contact in the NFL, helping Matt LaFleur institute a run-heavy attack for fill-in signal-caller Malik Willis. We're talking borderline top-five material.

Joe Mixon HOU • RB • #28 Att 39 Yds 184 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Contract: 2 years, $19.75 million (extension) | AAV: $9.9 million (6th)

Acquired via trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, Mixon returned to Pro Bowl form in a monster debut, showcasing elite vision behind a lane-clearing front. Consistent efficiency has been an issue for him in the past, though, and since Week 1, he's taken just nine carries while recovering from an ankle injury.

Rhamondre Stevenson NE • RB • #38 Att 52 Yds 224 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

Contract: 4 years, $36 million (extension) | AAV: $9 million (7th)

Rewarded this offseason after an injury-riddled 2023, Stevenson has mostly settled back into a tough-nosed featured role. While he's yet to pop as a pass catcher, he's trucked through behind a shoddy line to gain more yards after contact than all but two backs. The Patriots couldn't have expected much more.

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 56 Yds 281 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Contract: 2 years, $16 million | AAV: $8 million (T-8th)

Relatively overlooked in free agency due to his age (30) and past workload, "King Henry" has seen his usage and production increase in each game with Baltimore. A perfect power complement to Lamar Jackson's electric scrambling, he should remain a cog of their offense throughout the season.

D'Andre Swift CHI • RB • #4 Att 37 Yds 68 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Contract: 3 years, $24 million | AAV: $8 million (T-8th)

Swift was a dynamic first-step rusher for the Eagles in 2023, but he's had an atrocious time meshing with the Bears, who've fielded a shoddy line and an erratic rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams. His strength is speed, but his lateral movement in the backfield hasn't helped matters, hence his wildly inefficient stats.

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 39 Yds 158 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Contract: 3 years, $21.75 million | AAV: $7.3 million (9th)

Not dissimilar to his new AFC South counterpart in Mixon, Pollard looked spry in his first game in new digs, only to fall off in subsequent weeks. He's still quick-footed at 27, but his touches and efficiency have declined in consecutive games as Tennessee struggles to find its footing in the trenches.

Aaron Jones MIN • RB • #33 Att 42 Yds 228 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Contract: 1 year, $7 million | AAV: $7 million (10th)

Maybe the Vikings just know how to shop for bargains? Sam Darnold has been a revelation under center, but Jones has been just as impressive. The former Green Bay Packers star sometimes splits work with Ty Chandler, but he's still got game-changing speed in space, ranking seventh in yards per carry (5.4).

Devin Singletary NYG • RB • #26 Att 42 Yds 197 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

Contract: 3 years, $16.5 million | AAV: $5.5 million (15th)

More of a mid-tier signing for New York following Barkley's high-profile exit, Singletary has produced about as expected. He's serviceable when called upon and perhaps a bit underrated as a pass catcher, but it's clear the Giants intend to keep him squarely in the weekly range of 10 to 15 carries.

RBs on track to be paid next

Which backs are most likely to join the fold of highest-paid ball carriers in the not-so-distant future? Here are some of the strongest candidates: