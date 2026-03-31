The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially call Orlando home during the 2027 NFL season. League owners unanimously approved on Tuesday a one-year lease that will allow the Jaguars to spend the campaign at Camping World Stadium while their permanent home, EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, undergoes a major renovation.

Approval of the temporary relocation came a little later than expected, but it arrived without any pushback nonetheless. The Jaguars tabbed Camping World Stadium as their stopgap venue of choice last November, and the expectation was that owners would greenlight the move at the league's December virtual meetings. Instead, they passed the measure at this week's meetings in Arizona.

The Jaguars needed 75% of owners to sign off on the proposal and cleared that bar with loads of room to spare, allowing them to formally announce the move on Tuesday.

"The Jaguars couldn't ask for a better scenario than Orlando and Camping World Stadium as our temporary home in 2027," team owner Shad Khan said. "This couldn't have happened without the endorsement of the league and team owners who approved our plan two years ago for a renovated Stadium of the Future in Downtown Jacksonville, and we're especially appreciative of the support of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the process.

"We're also grateful to the team at Florida Citrus Sports that made this solution a reality that will benefit all, including Jaguars fans just a few hours away in Jacksonville. This is a win that everyone can celebrate."

Camping World Stadium was one of two sites the Jaguars considered for their 2027 home games along with Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville -- the home of college football's Florida Gators. They ultimately provided Camping World Stadium as their recommendation to the league, which is familiar with the facility given that it hosted the Pro Bowl on five occasions.

One thing that remains undetermined is how many games the Jaguars will play in Orlando. They have played at least one game in London every year since 2013 and are already scheduled to play once at Wembley Stadium in 2027. This season will mark the third time in four years that they have played two games overseas in one campaign, and they can play up to three in any given year.

While EverBank Stadium will remain the Jaguars' home in 2026, it will operate with a reduced capacity of approximately 43,500 fans to facilitate the renovations.

When the refurbished EverBank Stadium opens in 2028, it will be a state-of-the-art facility with $1.4 billion in upgrades. A new shade canopy and modern technology will reduce heat retention inside the stadium by 70%. Fans will also enjoy a 360-degree concourse, better vertical transportation and other updated infrastructure. Renovations will also expand the stadium's footprint by about 400%.