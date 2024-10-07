Bo Nix and Sean Payton weren't the only ones to endure a sideline spat Sunday. During their 37-34 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, the Jacksonville Jaguars had to hold wide receiver Gabe Davis back from quarterback Trevor Lawrence after a heated exchange between the two, per the CBS broadcast, in which Lawrence was also seen throwing a tablet out of frustration.

Reported by Aditi Kinkhabwala, the incident followed an early third-down sequence in which Lawrence threw incomplete after seemingly failing to see an open Davis. Other Jaguars players helped keep Davis from escalating a subsequent confrontation with Lawrence, per the report. Lawrence threw a separate pass to the former Buffalo Bills wide receiver not long afterward, though Davis fumbled and lost the ball.

The quarterback laughed when asked after the game about throwing a tablet, offering his own perspective.

"I sat it down," he said with a smile. "Firmly."

Pressed to clarify what occurred between he and Davis, Lawrence downplayed the matter.

"That happens in this game," he said. "People that have played it know. People that haven't probably don't really understand all the emotions that go into it. There was some frustration and we had a little back-and-forth, and cleared it up. That's all it is. Stuff like that's important. And I love when stuff like that happens. You confront issues, and if I'm pissed about something, he's pissed about something, let's talk about it and move on. And we did a great job of that. Gabe's always good at communicating, so we got on the same page quick, and it was good."

Davis, who signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars this offseason, finished Sunday's game with three catches for 38 yards. Lawrence, meanwhile, threw for a season-high 371 yards and two touchdowns, including an 85-yard bomb to rookie Brian Thomas Jr., to help lead the AFC South victory.