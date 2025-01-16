PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts knows the numbers everyone talks about: 131 passing yards, 5.3 yards per attempt, 21 attempts, six passing first downs, seven attempts over 10+ air yards, one attempt over 25+ air yards. He's not oblivious.

The only stat that matters for Hurts, especially this time of year? A win.

"I think you guys need to understand I don't play the game for anything other to win and my role in each game will be different," Hurts said. "And the approach in each game will be different. You just want to go out there and do your job and take advantage of our opportunities obviously.

"Some things are magnified a little more because there's less opportunity in certain areas, but ultimately, it's about winning the game. We're talking about playoff football."

The Eagles advanced to the divisional round despite Hurts throwing for 131 yards and just 21 attempts. Too much is quantified into the passing yards and not the efficiency of Hurts with those passes. Here's a look how Hurts looked in certain categories in Sunday's win:

On pass attempts of 10+ air yards: 4 of 7, 59 yards, TD, 8.4 YPA, 124.4 rating

4 of 7, 59 yards, TD, 8.4 YPA, 124.4 rating In second half: 7 of 8, 92 yards, TD, 11.5 YPA, 154.2 rating

7 of 8, 92 yards, TD, 11.5 YPA, 154.2 rating When facing blitz: 3 of 5, 62 yards, TD, 12.4 YPA, 143.3 rating

Those numbers are consistent with the excellent, turnover-free play Hurts has delivered since the Eagles' bye week (Week 5). The Eagles are 13-1 over their last 14 games because of Hurts' play in certain aspects of the game. There numbers are from the bye week to the conclusion of the regular season.

On pass attempts of 10+ air yards: 41 of 73 (56.2%), 942 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 12.9 YPA, 122.7 rating (third in NFL)

41 of 73 (56.2%), 942 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT, 12.9 YPA, 122.7 rating (third in NFL) In second half: 58 of 84 (69.7%), 851 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 10.1 YPA, 120.7 rating (second in NFL)

58 of 84 (69.7%), 851 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 10.1 YPA, 120.7 rating (second in NFL) When facing blitz: 47 of 73 (64.4%), 648 yards, 7 TD, 0 INT, 8.9 YPA, 124.7 rating (second in NFL)

This isn't even including the rushing numbers, since the Eagles pass game is being focused on. Since the bye week, Hurts has as many touchdowns as incompletions in the fourth quarter of games (seven). Hurts has a passer rating of 144.5 in the fourth quarter since the bye week, first in the NFL.

The play has been efficient enough to lead the Eagles to victory, as Hurts has just two giveaways since the bye week (one interception, one fumble lost). The pass yards and pass attempts are among the lowest in the league, along with the deep passes (Hurts has just 15 attempts of 25+ air yards since the bye week).

Of course, Hurts is 8 of 15 with three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and an 138.2 passer rating on throws of 25+ air yards since the bye week (regular-season games). That passer rating is second in the NFL.

Those numbers do play a role in the Eagles winning games, the stat Hurts does care about.

"You've guys heard me talk about continuity so much, however, there's a backside to that and there's an appreciation there to be able to take in as much knowledge as I can and that helps me and furthers my knowledge in the game," Hurts said. "It truly is about winning. It doesn't matter how it looks.

"I think people kinda ... losing and winning success, success and failure is all relative to the person. Winning as a team is most important to me."