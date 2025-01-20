The Philadelphia Eagles are off to the NFC Championship game for the second time in three years thanks to their 28-22 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. However, there is some concern for Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In the third quarter, Hurts' left leg was caught under Rams defensive back Jaylen McCollough while he was being sacked. Hurts was clearly in pain after getting folded up, but he did get up relatively immediately, and tried to walk it off. Hurts then went to the blue medical tent, and returned to the field sporting a brace.

After the game, NBC's Melissa Stark asked Hurts about his knee, and if it will affect him next week vs. the Washington Commanders.

"I'm sure I'll get asked about it later, I don't know if I can answer right now, but I'm gonna go enjoy this win with my teammates," Hurts said.

Stark then asked Hurts straight up, "Are you ok?"

"I finished the game," Hurts replied with a smile.

Later on during his press conference with reporters, Hurts was asked if he feels confident he can play next week vs. Washington. "Yes," he replied, according to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

Hurts completed 15 of 20 passes for 128 yards, and rushed seven times for 70 yards -- including a 44-yard touchdown on Philly's first possession of the game. On the first play of the drive following the awkward sack, Hurts was taken down in his own end zone for a safety. He also didn't attempt another scramble in the matchup following the injury.

Hurts' status leading up to next Sunday will certainly be something to keep an eye on.