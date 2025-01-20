PHILADELPHIA -- Jared Verse fueled the outrage of Philadelphia Eagles fans with his comments toward them prior to Sunday's divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams pass rusher embraced what he said and had some fun with the fans at Lincoln Financial Field before and during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Verse rose up to the occasion in spite of the loss, having two sacks, two quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. He had five pressures and finished with a 21.7% pressure rate.

On his first sack of Jalen Hurts on Sunday, Verse embraced the booing Philly crowd. After the game, it earned his respect.

"I like that they stand on it. They don't shy away from it," Verse said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. "My phone was blowing up the last two, three days. All I was seeing was, 'Yeah, we embrace it. We love that.' I was like, 'OK.' But I like that they stand on it."

Verse even had some words with Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter prior to the game. Carter wanted to make sure Verse knew what he was getting into.

"I was like, 'You know that's motivation to us?'" Carter said with a smile. "It wasn't really nothing. It was a small, little talk."

Carter had a huge game for the Eagles as well, as he was responsible for the third-down sack on Matthew Stafford with 1:14 left from the Eagles' 13-yard line in a 28-22 game. He finished with two sacks and a forced fumble, along with seven pressures and three quarterback hits.

Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo said Carter was being too nice, but the respect for Verse is there. No love lost between the two.

"It's still cool," Carter said. "I love his game. He's a baller."