Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was carted off the field after taking a hit to the head on the second play from scrimmage.

Reed caught a quick pass from quarterback Jordan Love, and New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis hit him high. He was then placed on a spine board and carted off the field. The Packers quickly ruled Reed out for the remainder of the game.

The 26-year-old is in his fourth season with the Packers after being selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Reed caught three of seven targets for 20 yards in the season-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Reed missed 10 games in 2025 after breaking his collarbone in Week 2. He underwent two separate surgeries that month to repair his clavicle and a Jones fracture in his foot. Just five months ago, the Packers gave him a three-year, $50 million extension to keep him in the fold.

Reed is an important part of this Packers offense -- which is already without star running back Josh Jacobs. With him out for the foreseeable future, more pressure will be placed on second-year wideout Matthew Golden, who recorded a career-high 95 yards receiving last Sunday.