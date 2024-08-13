Aaron Rodgers is soon set to take the field for the New York Jets. And his return could align with the release of an upcoming biography that promises to "answer every question ... about the most controversial person in America's biggest game." So does Rodgers himself endorse the "unauthorized" book?

"He did a lot of research," Rodgers told CBS Sports Network's "Boomer and Gio" of author Ian O'Connor. "It had nothing to do with me. He's done a lot of research on his own. ... I think he reached out to 500 people, and talked to maybe half of those people. ... We had a conversation and sat down. ... I commend him for the time he spent on it, but it's not a book I asked him to write for me."

In the end, Rodgers said, "there will for sure be some stuff in there that's true," while he expects there will also be "stories that [have been] exaggerated over time." Several accounts from the book have already been previewed by other outlets, including Rodgers telling O'Connor he wished he wouldn't have told reporters he was "immunized" during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a misperception he had followed the NFL's recommendation to be vaccinated, when in reality he simply opposed the league's pandemic restrictions.

Rodgers said his own peeks at the book, titled "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," also allowed him to learn new information about his own family, namely his grandfather, Edward, who was a World War II combat pilot and prisoner of war. Even so, the quarterback wouldn't commit to reading the entire book once it hits shelves on Aug. 20.

Why does he believe he's the subject of such an allegedly expansive account of his life?

"I'm willing to say non-cliche things," Rodgers said. "I'm not worried about the repercussions from it."