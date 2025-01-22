While Aaron Glenn is reportedly in line to be the New York Jets' next head coach, he hasn't officially been offered the job just yet. The Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator visited with the team's brass on Tuesday but left without a deal in place, as confirmed by CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Lance Newmark, the Commanders' assistant general manager who has also been linked to New York's GM vacancy, also visited with the team but also reportedly did not receive a contract.

The 52-year-old Glenn also has a second interview lined up with the New Orleans Saints. He has also spoken with the Jaguars about their head coaching position. Glenn also spoke with the Bears before they hired former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

A former NFL defensive back, Glenn broken into the NFL as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns. He later became a defensive backs with the Saints before becoming the Lions' defensive coordinator in 2021. Under Glenn, the Lions went from 32nd in the NFL in scoring during his first season to seventh in 2024. Injuries, however, caught up to Glenn's defense in the playoffs, as the Lions surrendered 45 points in Detroit's divisional round playoff loss to the Commanders.

The Jets are once again in the market for a head coach after firing Robert Saleh just five games into the 2024 season. New York went 3-9 under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, who was recently tabbed as the Falcons' defensive coordinator.