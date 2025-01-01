Sauce Gardner said that some of his teammates might be "checked out" following the Jets' blowout loss to the Bills this past Sunday, dropping New York to 4-12 this season. It's hard not to guess which one of said players Gardner was likely alluding to after one of his teammates basically outed himself following New York's 40-14 loss.

One of Gardner's position mates, Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, was asked if he wants to return to New York next season. Reed is nearing the end of a three-year deal he signed back in 2022.

"I'm ready to go to free agency, bro," Reed told Tyler Dunne of Go Long. "I'm ready to see what's next for me."

It's likely that Reed isn't the only Jets player who feels that way. In short, this has been one of the most disappointing seasons any team has had in NFL history. By comparison, the 2011 Eagles, nicknamed the "Dream Team" before the season by backup quarterback Vince Young, woefully fell short of expectations. The Eagles were 8-8, a record the current Jets team would surely love to have.

Based on his comments, Reed will be part of the mass exodus of players expected to leave New York this offseason. That list will likely include future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is in the midst of his worst season to date.

While this season went off the tracks many weeks ago, the Jets can actually end it on a somewhat positive note. New York can play spoilers on Sunday by beating the Dolphins, which would eliminate Miami from postseason contention. History may also be made on Sunday, as Rodgers is just one touchdown pass away from becoming the fifth player in league history with 500 career touchdown passes.