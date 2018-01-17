Jets fire offensive coordinator John Morton, reportedly considering QB coach Bates
Todd Haley's name has also been floated as a possible replacement
Jets coach Todd Bowles survived the 2017 season, but his offensive coordinator wasn't so lucky. On Wednesday, the Jets fired John Morton.
"We appreciate John's contributions and wish him the best moving forward," Bowles said in a statement.
That was the only statement offered in the Jets' release.
According to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta, who broke the story, quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates is a "strong candidate" to replace Morton while ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Todd Haley, who departed the Steelers earlier on Wednesday after several season as their offensive coordinator, could also be a candidate. Bates was the Seahawks' offensive coordinator in 2010 when they finished 28th in yards and 23rd in points, and has been a quarterbacks coach for the Broncos, Bears, and USC. Mehta also mentioned John DeFilippo, Mike McCoy, Brian Callahan, and Haley as possible candidates.
Jason La Canfora believes the Jets may look toward Arizona.
Whoever ends up taking the post will inherit an offense that is short on playmakers at nearly every position, which makes it a challenging job.
That's what makes the firing somewhat surprising. The Jets' offense definitely wasn't good in 2017 (28th in yards, 24th in scoring, and 24th in DVOA), but nobody could've expected an offense composed of Josh McCown, Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and a bottom-10 offensive line to actually perform like a decent group. Morton managed to turn McCown into a decent starting quarterback and Anderson into a big-play threat.
But again, it's not like the Jets experienced tremendous success on offense. Fair or not, the NFL is a results-oriented business. Plus, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, there were some internal issues with Morton.
The next offensive coordinator will likely be tasked with developing a new franchise quarterback. McCown is scheduled to become a free agent and neither Christian Hackenberg nor Bryce Petty have demonstrated the necessary potential to be considered the Jets' long-term solution. It's more likely that the Jets will try to draft a quarterback or sign one in free agency.
-
How to watch the Jags-Pats AFC Playoffs
It wasn't the matchup that we expected, but the Jaguars would argue that's everyone else's...
-
Jaguars-Patriots on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL game on CBS in their local market
-
Steratore to referee 2018 Super Bowl
This will be Gene Steratore's first Super Bowl as a referee
-
Tom Brady limited with hand injury
The Patriots' quarterback and likely MVP appears to be banged up heading into the AFC title...
-
Colin Kaepernick to donate final $100K
Kaepernick made the pledge in October 2016 in the middle of his campaign for social equali...
-
Landry unhappy with Miami over contract
Landry is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason
Add a Comment