Adding J.J. McCarthy is not a move everyone agrees with, but this week on CBS Sports' "Set Hut," Super Bowl champion and former Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and Pro Bowler Kyle Long explained why the trade between New York and the Minnesota Vikings fits. The move comes after starting quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a season-ending knee injury that required surgery.

Wilson called the trade "interesting" and said it could be a "great" situation for McCarthy to restart his career. The job belongs to Dart when he returns from injury, but for now, McCarthy gets to learn under starter Jameis Winston and perhaps step into an on-field role. Winston and Wilson were teammates on the 2025 Giants.

Long says the understanding and messaging from the team needs to be clear to McCarthy that Winston is the starter and when "the guy with the diamonds," aka Dart, is back, he will be the starter.

"I think this will help J.J., too. I'm sure Jameis is going to give some of that advice and thoughts," Wilson said.

In college, McCarthy won a title under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

"I like it for coach (John) Harbaugh, too," Wilson said. "He's got a guy that he knows is a competitor, a high draft pick as a backup just in case."

McCarthy's rookie season ended before it could begin, suffering a season-ending knee injury before the regular season. In 2025, after Sam Darnold went to the Seattle Seahawks, McCarthy was named the starter in Minnesota. In Week 2, suffered another injury, this time a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for five games and later in the season a concussion and a hand injury caused more missed time.

In 10 games, he went 6-4 with a 57.6% completion rate, 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He did not play in 2026, losing the starting job to Kyler Murray.

And injuries are now what bring McCarthy to New York, beefing up a room that lost Dart to season-ending knee surgery.

"Look, they need him, and he needs them, so I think it's a good situation for him," Long said.