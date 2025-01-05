PITTSBURGH -- Joe Burrow will be rooting for Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, but it won't solely be because of the ramifications the Jets' game has on the Bengals' playoff hopes.

A Jets win over the Dolphins is one of the two things the Bengals need in order to grab the AFC's seventh playoff spot (Denver also needs to fall to Kansas City). Burrow is also rooting for the Jets because of Rodgers, a four-time league MVP who could very well be playing in the final game of an 20-year career that will one day be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I've been a fan of his for a long time," Burrow told CBS Sports following the Bengals' Week 18 win over the Steelers. "Watching him growing up, he was one of those guys that you love to watch. When Monday Night, Sunday Night Football came around, you were hoping that he was on it. Hopefully, he can help us out tomorrow and break out a big-time game for us."

Burrow was 8 years old when Rodgers entered the NFL in 2005. He was in junior high when Rodgers won his only Super Bowl after leading the Packers to a 31-25 win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. Early in the 2021 season, following their only matchup in the NFL, Rodgers gave Burrow some sound advice about how to protect himself on the field. Burrow went on to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl that season.

"Yeah, he did," Burrow said when asked if Rodgers inspired him growing up. "Number one, I think he revolutionized how quarterbacks throw the football. I think the way that quarterbacks coaches coach it now is because of how he did it. I haven't had a chance to sit down and talk to him about that, but would love to sit down and talk to him about his journey, with his throwing motion, how he figured that out.

"I think also, he's a really good person to look up to as far as being yourself, and how to handle this whole fame and football thing. It's not easy -- you go through a lot of things and adversity. He seemed to stay the same through it all, and that's something that I aspire to. You don't have to agree with what everybody says or does to have admiration for how they do it."

Ironically, Rodgers' unique throwing motion is one of the reasons for his infamous fall to the Packers late in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Rodgers proved his doubters, wrong, though, by continuing to work on his throwing motion and by taking advantage of his opportunity to watch and learn from Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre during his early years with the Packers.

Rodgers ultimately became every bit as good as Favre, if not better. His four MVPs is second only to Peyton Manning, who won five during his legendary career.

Rodgers' 2020 season is one of the best ever recorded by any player at any position. From a physical standpoint, It's been said that Rodgers is quite possibly the greatest quarterback of all time. Tom Brady, however, holds the unofficial title as the greatest quarterback ever by virtue of his seven championships to Rodgers' one.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3623 TD 24 INT 10 YD/Att 6.61 View Profile

This year, Burrow's play mimicked one of Rodgers' MVP seasons. He finished the regular season with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. Burrow will finish the season as the NFL's leader in passing yards and is four touchdowns ahead of Baker Mayfield, who is second in the league in that category.

"I thought I'd have my best year. I think I did," said Burrow, who, like Rodgers, returned this season after suffering a season-ending injury in 2023 that required surgery. "I threw it well this year. I still think I can throw it way better. ... So I expect next year to be better. That's how it was with my knee. That's how ligament injuries typically go. I'm expecting to grind this offseason and take a jump next year."

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 70.6 YDs 4918 TD 43 INT 9 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

While Burrow had an MVP-caliber year, the 2024 season hasn't been a banner year for the 41-year-old Rodgers. Coming off last year's Achilles injury, Rodgers has successfully found a way to be healthy enough to play in each of the Jets' games. But the results haven't been what Rodgers and the Jets had obviously hoped for. New York is 4-12, and Rodgers appears to have lost some of the magic that made him one of the all-time great quarterbacks.

But the NFL is unpredictable, after all, so it's possible that Rodgers could turn back the clock and produce one of his vintage performances against the Dolphins. The game may include some history, too, as Rodgers is one touchdown pass away from No. 500.

Burrow is hoping that Rodgers plays well enough to lead New York to a win that could lead to an improbable playoff berth for him and his team, who finish the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

"We know the talent that we have. We've been in those spots before," Burrow said about his team's prospects if Cincinnati gets the AFC's seventh final playoff spot. "I know that if we can get in, we can make some noise with the players and the coaches that we have in this building. Just have to hope for some help tomorrow."